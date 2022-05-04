Dolly Parton's Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

She explained her stance in more detail during an interview with NPR's "Morning Edition." During a conversation about her book "Run, Rose, Run," she said of the nomination, "I just felt like I would be taking away from someone that maybe deserved it, certainly more than me, because I never considered myself a rock artist." Ever gracious, she added, "I'll accept it because the fans vote." Even if the songwriter of "I Will Always Love You" and "Jolene" may not feel worthy, her legions of fans certainly think she is.

"I love that Dolly Parton was like 'I don't think I've earned my place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame' and everyone just completely ignored her. Sorry, but you are just universally beloved, lady. You're in," wrote one person on Twitter. "Queen said she didn't even want it because she thought she didn't deserve it, yet was STILL voted in. Because she is so deserving. We stan," tweeted another.

Her wishes may have been ignored, but don't think Parton isn't grateful. In her tweet accepting the induction she also wrote, "Thanks to everyone that voted for me and to everyone at the [Rock & Roll Hall of Fame]. I will continue to work hard and try to live up to the honor." We will always love you, Dolly!