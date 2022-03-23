Dolly Parton Is Dropping Hints About An Upcoming Biopic

Dolly Parton is a country music powerhouse, known for her charming lyrics and glitzy stage costumes. The beloved singer has been a prominent fixture in music for decades and shows no sign of slowing down. Tennessee native Parton was born into poverty and was one of twelve children, per PBS. However, Parton would go on to have an extremely successful music career, scoring her first Billboard number one hit with the 1980 song, "9 to 5." The track would later inspire a musical theater production of the same name, which featured Parton's classic hits.

Parton has seemingly always been a fan of storytelling, be it on the stage or screen. She revealed during an interview with Marie Claire in 2020 that she was working on a production about her life, but was unsure of the details at that time. "I'm still working on my life story as a musical," Parton said, adding, "I'm not sure if I want to do it as a feature-film musical or if I do want to go ahead and do it on Broadway. But I do think that would make a good series."

Now, Parton has finally provided additional details about her desired plans for the project, and spilled the beans that she wants to produce a biopic.