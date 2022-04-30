Dolly Parton Changes Her Tune On Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Nomination

While there may be things you don't know about Dolly Parton, there's no question that she's an accomplished icon in the entertainment industry. That's why she was nominated for the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. In response, Parton did something that was arguably unexpected: She attempted to withdraw her nomination.

"Dolly here! Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don't feel that I have earned that right," she shared on social media, including Facebook. Going on to explain that she didn't want to affect the votes that might go towards other nominees and that she might end up making something more rock and a little less country down the road, she added, "I must respectfully bow out. I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again — if I'm ever worthy."

However, Parton wasn't going to be able to opt out that easily. In response, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame took to Twitter to tell their followers, "From its inception, Rock & Roll has had deep roots in Rhythm & Blues and Country music. It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture. Dolly Parton's music impacted a generation of young fans and influenced countless artists that followed." Following that, Parton has now changed her tune about her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination.