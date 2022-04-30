Dolly Parton Changes Her Tune On Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Nomination
While there may be things you don't know about Dolly Parton, there's no question that she's an accomplished icon in the entertainment industry. That's why she was nominated for the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. In response, Parton did something that was arguably unexpected: She attempted to withdraw her nomination.
"Dolly here! Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don't feel that I have earned that right," she shared on social media, including Facebook. Going on to explain that she didn't want to affect the votes that might go towards other nominees and that she might end up making something more rock and a little less country down the road, she added, "I must respectfully bow out. I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again — if I'm ever worthy."
However, Parton wasn't going to be able to opt out that easily. In response, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame took to Twitter to tell their followers, "From its inception, Rock & Roll has had deep roots in Rhythm & Blues and Country music. It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture. Dolly Parton's music impacted a generation of young fans and influenced countless artists that followed." Following that, Parton has now changed her tune about her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination.
Dolly Parton realizes there's more to her nomination
Although Dolly Parton originally attempted to step back from her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination, she explained to NPR in April that she would now be willing to accept the honor. That's due to the fact that she's come to understand that, if she were to get into the Hall of Fame, it would be what music fans want. "I just felt like I would be taking away from someone that maybe deserved it, certainly more than me, because I never considered myself a rock artist," Parton explained on "Morning Edition" when it came to her initial reasoning. At the same time, she acknowledged, "But obviously, there's more to it than that."
"I love her. She realized that she had not been graceful and sought to rectify it," one fan tweeted in response to Parton's change of heart. "An wealthy older woman looked at her own actions, rethought them, and changed her attitude about something. That's a bigger deal than people realize. She's above most other humans."
When it comes to Parton's competition for the honor now that she's staying in the running, other 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees include Lionel Richie, Eminem, Dionne Warwick, Beck, Devo, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Pat Benatar, Kate Bush, and Carly Simon. They're joined by other notable names and accomplished acts like Judas Priest, Rage Against the Machine, New York Dolls, Fela Kuti, MC5, and A Tribe Called Quest.