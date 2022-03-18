Dolly Parton Could Still End Up In The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Despite Her Request To Opt Out

While Dolly Parton has recorded a song about her "Rockin' Years," the beloved country music icon doesn't seem to think that this is enough for her to deserve a spot in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The humble "Jolene" hitmaker took to Twitter on March 14 to graciously opt out of being included on the music organization's 2022 voting ballot, writing in part, "I don't feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out."

The move was celebrated by Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider, who tweeted, "She doesn't want to take recognition away from an actual rock artist! THANK YOU MISS PARTON!" And he's not the only rocker who doesn't want to see performers from other music genres inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. KISS vocalist Gene Simmons has complained about hip-hop stars being among its inductees, along with pop stars like Madonna and even disco queen Donna Summer. However, Parton actually meets his criteria for being deserving of the honor. "If you don't play guitar and you don't write your own songs, you don't belong there," Simmons told Radio.com in 2014.

While some performers might think that Parton did the right thing, the "Hard Candy Christmas" singer could find herself immortalized alongside hard rockers like Black Sabbath and Metallica anyway.