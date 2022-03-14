The Real Reason Dolly Parton Is Turning Down Her Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Nomination

While we may think that the only logical reaction to hearing that Dolly Parton was nominated to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is something along the lines of: "You mean Dolly Parton is not already in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame?" the would-be honoree herself has different ideas. In a statement posted to her Twitter account, Parton said that while she's flattered to have been considered, she has to take herself out of the running because she hasn't earned it.

Considering Parton is one of the most prolific and accomplished songwriters of the 20th century, a cultural icon, and one of the few famous figures that everyone in the world has agreed to love unconditionally, we have to ask: What more would she have to do to earn a spot? When she rejected a plan to put a statue of her up at the Tennessee state capital, according to The Guardian, we understood her reasoning that, "Given all that is going on in the world, I don't think putting me on a pedestal is appropriate at this time." But this seems different.