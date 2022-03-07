The Big Mistake Dolly Parton Made At The 2022 ACM Awards Has Everyone Talking

Dolly Parton is making history at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards in all sorts of ways.

For starters, she happens to be one of the oldest people to ever host a major award show at 76 years old. Billboard notes that the "Jolene" singer is the oldest host in the history of the annual country awards, just like at the CMA Awards, where she also made history as the oldest host in 2019. She was 73 years old at the time. Ahead of the show, she expressed how excited she was to helm the program. "I guess you can say that I like being at the cutting edge of things, so working with this new technology makes sense with that. It's exciting, and I'm looking forward to it," she told The Tennessean, referring to how the show will be live-streamed on Amazon Prime.

Parton didn't waste any time in taking advantage of the opportunity, since she opened the awards night with a tribute to Ukraine. "I don't want to be political and this is not. I'd rather pass a kidney stone than do that. I want us to send our love and hope to our brothers and sisters in Ukraine," the singer said. "Let's dedicate this whole show to them and pray for peace around this crazy world."

It's safe to say that Parton is a veteran when it comes to hosting, but at the 2022 ACM Awards, she made one misstep that got everyone laughing.