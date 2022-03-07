Dolly Parton's 2022 ACM Awards Opening Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Legendary Dolly Parton pleasantly surprised the masses on February 3 when she announced that she would be hosting the 2022 ACM Awards. "I am so excited to be hosting the ACM Awards on March 7 from Vegas. Watch for us because we're going to have some fun," she vowed in a statement to People.

And in true fashion, the "Jolene" singer made good on her promise as she dazzled the viewers in a sparkling silver sequin jumpsuit complete with fringe and sky-high heels to boot. "A disco ball just fell right on me," Parton confessed about her outfit choice per The Washington Post. "I'm just hoping that nothing punctures me," she added.

But it wasn't just what she wore that had everyone talking. In a rare move, the largely apolitical country singer took a moment to address the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. "I don't want to get political, I'd rather pass a kidney stone than do that," Parton said matter of factly. "But I want us to send our love and hope to our brothers and sisters in Ukraine. So why don't we just dedicate this entire show to them, and pray for peace," she continued.