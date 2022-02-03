Dolly Parton Just Landed A Huge New Gig
Do you love Dolly Parton? Of course, you do. But do you love country music? It's divisive, we know. But even if you don't, you may be tempted to give it a try when you hear about Parton's new hosting gig. Country music may get a mixed reception from fans, but Parton herself never does, which is why it makes so much sense for the industry to honor her yet again.
Parton has been widely beloved for at least a generation at this point, and she only became more popular during the pandemic, getting widespread praise for donating to vaccine research and encouraging everyone to get the vaccine themselves once they became available. She even jokingly filmed herself singing a pandemic-era version of her classic song "Jolene," replacing the word "Jolene" with "vaccine," to everyone's general delight.
And we are thrilled to discover that Parton shows no signs of leaving the public eye anytime soon.
Dolly Parton is hosting the ACM Awards
While the Oscars are still scrambling around in search of a host for their awards ceremony, the American Country Music Awards have brought in a ringer — Miss Dolly Parton, of course. It's no shock that Parton would be tapped for such a job, the real shock is that she isn't asked to host the ceremony every year.
"I am so excited to be hosting the ACM Awards on March 7 from Vegas. Watch for us because we're going to have some fun," Parton said in a statement, per People. Heck yes, we are! In his statement on the hosting announcement, CEO of the Academy of Country Music Damon Whiteside really did not hold back in his praise for the country icon, calling her, "the most iconic and multitalented artist of all time." Those are definitely strong words, but we're not sure we can totally disagree.
Whiteside's statement continued, "There is no one better than Dolly to represent the ACM Awards brand and country music on a global scale as we move to streaming and show the world that 'this is how we country' by delivering one of the most exhilarating and innovative shows in our history to audiences worldwide." Well, now we're really excited. And it sounds like fans are too — with comments on Parton's Instagram ranging from "I know you're gonna rock it," to "This will be spectacular."