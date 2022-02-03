Dolly Parton Just Landed A Huge New Gig

Do you love Dolly Parton? Of course, you do. But do you love country music? It's divisive, we know. But even if you don't, you may be tempted to give it a try when you hear about Parton's new hosting gig. Country music may get a mixed reception from fans, but Parton herself never does, which is why it makes so much sense for the industry to honor her yet again.

Parton has been widely beloved for at least a generation at this point, and she only became more popular during the pandemic, getting widespread praise for donating to vaccine research and encouraging everyone to get the vaccine themselves once they became available. She even jokingly filmed herself singing a pandemic-era version of her classic song "Jolene," replacing the word "Jolene" with "vaccine," to everyone's general delight.

And we are thrilled to discover that Parton shows no signs of leaving the public eye anytime soon.