Dolly Parton Shares Rare Glimpse Into Her Everyday Life With Husband Carl Dean

As the old saying goes, the way to a man's heart is through his stomach.

"Backwoods Barbie" crooner Dolly Parton has been notoriously private over the years when it comes to her husband, Carl Dean, but she has given us a few rare glimpses of their dynamic every now and then — including what a regular date night looks like for the married couple. "Well, we do different things, like go to Taco Bell and drive through... Carl and I have a little camper, a little RV, and we're always driving through fast-food restaurants to get our stuff, so that's one of the things we do," Parton told an audience member during a SiriusXM Town Hall with Andy Cohen in May 2016. "We just do whatever feels happy and comfortable for us. It's hard for me to get him to dress up to go out to a nice dinner because he's just a country boy and hates that stuff... We just do whatever's good, we have a good time," she added.

Recently, however, Parton gave her fans yet another glimpse into what life looks like at home with Dean...