Steve Harvey Narrowly Avoids Another Miss Universe Catastrophe

"What's in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet." WRONG. Just ask television presenter Steve Harvey.

Harvey made headlines in 2015 when he mistakenly announced the wrong name for the winner of the Miss Universe pageant. No, it wasn't Miss Colombia who took home the highly coveted title, like Harvey first announced on live television. It was Miss Philippines. "It was four minutes of pure hell," Harvey later recalled during a December 2016 appearance on "The Tonight Show," with host Jimmy Fallon. "It was crazy, man," he added about the moment in which he had to take back the good news and then painstakingly watch as the crown was taken off of Ariadna Gutierrez's perfectly coiffed hair and placed yet again on the head of its rightful owner, Pia Wurtzbach.

Alas, even after such a harrowing incident, history came close to repeating itself yet again...