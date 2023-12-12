Here's How Mackenzie Phillips Feels About Her Late Dad John Today

This article includes mentions of sexual assault, rape, and substance abuse.

Mackenzie Phillips is reflecting on a difficult period in her life. The "American Graffiti" actor has spoken out about her incestuous relationship with her father, John Phillips, and is revealing how she feels about it today. According to All That's Interesting, Mackenzie had taken on the music world, following in her father's footsteps. John was the guitarist in the famed band The Mamas & The Papas, and Mackenzie wound up touring with her father's band. While it seemed like a perfect father-daughter gig, in reality, something sinister was going on behind the scenes.

In her memoir, "High on Arrival," released in 2009, the actor alleged that she had a years-long relationship with her father, per Oprah. Mackenzie recalled their sexual relationship began unwillingly when she was around 17 to 18 years old, but eventually, it turned consensual. When their first sexual encounter happened, Mackenzie revealed she confronted her father about how he raped her. She said, "I said, 'Look, we need to talk about how you raped me. And my dad said: 'Raped you? Don't you mean when we made love?' And, in that moment, I thought, 'Wow, I'm really on my own here.'" The incestuous relationship wouldn't come to an end until Mackenzie discovered she was pregnant years later and wasn't sure whether the baby was her father's or her husband's. She ended up having an abortion, which John had paid for. Although John passed away in 2001, Mackenzie is opening up about how she feels about her father today.