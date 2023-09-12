The Troubled Life Of Bijou Phillips' Half-Sister Mackenzie

A year after her airport arrest, Mackenzie Phillips published her memoir "High On Arrival," which disclosed disturbing alleged details about her father, John Phillips, leader of folk-rock group The Mama & the Papas. In the book (via People), Mackenzie revealed that her dad had sex with her. She described an incident that occurred in 1979, writing, "On the eve of my wedding, my father showed up, determined to stop it. I had tons of pills, and Dad had tons of everything too. Eventually I passed out on Dad's bed." She painted a clear picture of her dad, adding, "My father was not a man with boundaries. He was full of love, and he was sick with drugs. I woke up that night from a blackout to find myself having sex with my own father."

Mackenzie recalled her father's alarming response to the incident in an interview with Oprah Winfrey (via ABC News). She shared, "After the first experience, I went to my father and said we need to talk about how you raped me. My dad said: 'Raped you? Don't you mean made love?' In that moment, I thought, 'I'm really on my own here.'" Mackenzie and John's sexual relations continued for years, including during her marriage with Jeff Sessler. Mackenzie and John ultimately stopped having sex when she learned she was pregnant, as she was worried the baby was her dad's. Mackenzie got an abortion, which John covered the cost of.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).