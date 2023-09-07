Judge Slaps Danny Masterson With Maximum Prison Sentence After Rape Conviction

The following article includes mentions of rape and sexual assault.

"That '70s Show" star Danny Masterson has been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women, per AP News. The actor was sentenced in a Los Angeles court on September 7. The victims in the case shared heart-wrenching statements in court before his conviction. One of the women said, "When you raped me, you stole from me... You are pathetic, disturbed and completely violent. The world is better off with you in prison." The second victim expressed her guilt for not coming forward sooner, telling the court, "I knew he belonged behind bars for the safety of all the women he came into contact with. I am so sorry, and I'm so upset. I wish I'd reported him sooner to the police."

The accusations against Masterson arose in 2017, per Us Weekly. Five women came forward claiming they had been sexually assaulted by the actor and several claimed they had been raped by Masterson. After the allegations came to light, Masterson claimed he was innocent, saying, "From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me...I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused." Despite Masterson's not guilty plea, evidence proved otherwise, as he will be in prison for years to come.

More to come...