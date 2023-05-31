Danny Masterson's Conviction Fully Explained
The following article includes allegations of rape and sexual assault.
"That 70's Show" actor, Danny Masterson, has been found guilty of rape, per NBC News. The official verdict comes several years after he was first accused of sexual assault in 2017 by five different women. Three of the women had accused the actor of rape.
One of them, a former ex-girlfriend named Bobette Riales, took to Twitter to share her story with the actor. She said, "I stayed quiet long enough. Danny Masterson repeatedly raped me. All I seek is justice and to prevent this from ever happening to anyone else as it has for some time. My truth will be heard..." The actor was arrested and charged in 2020, although he and his reps continued to vouch for his innocence. In a statement (via Variety), Masterson's attorney said "Mr. Masterson is innocent, and we're confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify."
In 2021, Masterson officially pleaded not guilty to the accusations. The first trial regarding the case began in October 2021 and involved the victims taking the stand to tell their stories. However, it ended in a mistrial, so a retrial was arranged for April 2023. Similar to the first time, victims took the stand and not only told their stories, but shed light on Masterson's relationship with Scientology, per Variety. Supposedly, the church had encouraged several victims to keep quiet about the actor. After a month in court, the jury finally decided Masterson's fate.
Danny Masterson is facing 30 years to life in prison
Danny Masterson has officially been found guilty of two counts of forcible rape (via Variety). The jury in the case came to the decision on May 31st, 2023 after several weeks of trial. According to the outlet, the jury only found him guilty of two of the three accusations of rape. In the third rape charge, the jury was at an 8-4 standstill, with the majority in favor of finding the "That 70's Show" actor guilty. Although he hasn't officially been sentenced, Masterson can potentially face 30 years or even life in prison.
According to NBC News, Masterson was handcuffed and taken away immediately following the announcement of the jury's verdict. The actor's family was left stunned as Masterson's wife, Bijou Phillips, cried. Throughout it all, even during the mistrial, Masterson's family stood by his side as they claimed the allegations to be false (per Page Six). In January 2021, Masterson's lawyer shared, "Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year-old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out." The truth did seem to finally come out, but it wasn't in favor of Masterson, as he was found guilty. The actor's reps have yet to comment on the situation, but Masterson will have to wait until a later date to find out how long he will be sentenced to prison.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).