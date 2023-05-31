Danny Masterson's Conviction Fully Explained

The following article includes allegations of rape and sexual assault.

"That 70's Show" actor, Danny Masterson, has been found guilty of rape, per NBC News. The official verdict comes several years after he was first accused of sexual assault in 2017 by five different women. Three of the women had accused the actor of rape.

One of them, a former ex-girlfriend named Bobette Riales, took to Twitter to share her story with the actor. She said, "I stayed quiet long enough. Danny Masterson repeatedly raped me. All I seek is justice and to prevent this from ever happening to anyone else as it has for some time. My truth will be heard..." The actor was arrested and charged in 2020, although he and his reps continued to vouch for his innocence. In a statement (via Variety), Masterson's attorney said "Mr. Masterson is innocent, and we're confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify."

In 2021, Masterson officially pleaded not guilty to the accusations. The first trial regarding the case began in October 2021 and involved the victims taking the stand to tell their stories. However, it ended in a mistrial, so a retrial was arranged for April 2023. Similar to the first time, victims took the stand and not only told their stories, but shed light on Masterson's relationship with Scientology, per Variety. Supposedly, the church had encouraged several victims to keep quiet about the actor. After a month in court, the jury finally decided Masterson's fate.