The Last Gesture Danny Masterson Made To Wife Bijou Phillips Before Going To Prison
This article includes mentions of sexual assault.
After three women accused "That '70s Show" actor Danny Masterson of rape, his wife, Bijou Phillips, stood by him. Masterson was convicted on two of the counts, and Phillips showed up in court to silently support her husband when the high-profile Scientologist was sentenced to 30 years in prison, per the New York Post.
Phillips and Masterson got married in 2011, and Masterson's attorney, Shawn Holley, reminded the judge that the couple have a child together before the sentencing was handed down. "It's his life that will be impacted by what you decide today, and the life of his 9-year-old daughter, who means the world to him, and to whom he means the world," said Holley. Masterson's victims also got the opportunity to address their attacker face-to-face in the Los Angeles courtroom, with one of them telling him, "When you raped me, you stole from me, That's what rape is, a theft of the spirit."
As she witnessed the proceedings and learned her husband's fate, Phillips reportedly looked visibly upset and began crying behind her dark sunglasses at one point. According to People, the "Almost Famous" actor previously got so emotional during her husband's trial that the judge told her that she wouldn't be allowed to remain in the courtroom if she couldn't compose herself. However, Masterson's demeanor was reportedly expressionless and controlled during his sentencing hearing, save for when he turned his attention to his wife.
Danny Masterson's farewell kiss
A courtroom sketch artist captured the moment Danny Masterson placed his fingers to his lips and looked at Bijou Phillips before blowing her a farewell kiss. While he was apparently unmoved by his victims' statements about the pain he inflicted on them, the way the artist drew his facial expression makes him appear distressed when he turns to face one of the consequences of his behavior: the devastation it has caused his family.
An insider told the Daily Mail that Phillips believes that her husband is innocent and was stunned when the guilty verdict was handed down in June. "Bijou is treating the results of the trial against her husband as a death," said the source. She's also reportedly having a hard time grappling with the reality that she'll now be raising their daughter on her own. "It is to Bijou something that is catastrophic to her current way of life," the insider further revealed.
Phillips isn't the only celeb who took Masterson's side after he was found guilty of rape. According to "Good Morning America," his "That '70s Show" co-stars Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher were among those who wrote character reference letters about Masterson for the judge to consider ahead of his sentencing. They praised his "exceptional character" and described him as a "role model."
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).