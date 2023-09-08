The Last Gesture Danny Masterson Made To Wife Bijou Phillips Before Going To Prison

This article includes mentions of sexual assault.

After three women accused "That '70s Show" actor Danny Masterson of rape, his wife, Bijou Phillips, stood by him. Masterson was convicted on two of the counts, and Phillips showed up in court to silently support her husband when the high-profile Scientologist was sentenced to 30 years in prison, per the New York Post.

Phillips and Masterson got married in 2011, and Masterson's attorney, Shawn Holley, reminded the judge that the couple have a child together before the sentencing was handed down. "It's his life that will be impacted by what you decide today, and the life of his 9-year-old daughter, who means the world to him, and to whom he means the world," said Holley. Masterson's victims also got the opportunity to address their attacker face-to-face in the Los Angeles courtroom, with one of them telling him, "When you raped me, you stole from me, That's what rape is, a theft of the spirit."

As she witnessed the proceedings and learned her husband's fate, Phillips reportedly looked visibly upset and began crying behind her dark sunglasses at one point. According to People, the "Almost Famous" actor previously got so emotional during her husband's trial that the judge told her that she wouldn't be allowed to remain in the courtroom if she couldn't compose herself. However, Masterson's demeanor was reportedly expressionless and controlled during his sentencing hearing, save for when he turned his attention to his wife.