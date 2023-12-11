Raven-Symoné Confirms Tragic Death Of Brother Blaize
Raven-Symoné's little brother, Blaize Pearman, has died at the age of 31, according to People. The former Disney Channel star revealed the news on social media, sharing that her brother died due to his colon cancer diagnosis. Symoné shared that ringing in her 38th birthday in December was much different than in previous years because of the sudden loss of Pearman. "It was a little bittersweet for me to be honest because last month I lost my brother, Blaize. He was battling colon cancer for about two years and he is in a better place now," she explained.
The "That's So Raven" star opened up about how she and her family have been on a "roller coaster" of emotions since her brother's death, but even so, they will continue to honor him, especially on his birthday. She shared in the video, " I love you, Blaize. His birthday is Dec. 16 and forever will be. I love you, guys. My family on Instagram, my family at home and my family and friends. You guys have been such an amazing support system and I love you all."
Pearman led a more private life than his sister. Even though she might not have seen him all the time, it's clear Pearman meant a lot to Symoné, and with the sudden loss, the actor is trying to keep a positive mindset as the new year approaches.
Raven-Symoné's former co-stars share their condolences
After Raven-Symoné shared the sad news that her brother, Blaize Pearman, passed away on social media, the comments flooded with support and love for the late 31-year-old. Kym Whitley, who guest-starred on "That's So Raven," shared touching words for Symoné in the comments. She wrote, "I love you baby girl, and happy birthday. I'm hugging you."
Of course, some of Symoné's "The Cheetah Girls" co-stars also mourned the loss of Pearman. Sabrina Bryan, who played Dorinda in the films, wrote, "I am so sorry to hear this news Raven! You were always such an awesome big sister who loved and adored her baby brother! Sending healing prayers to you and your family during this difficult time." Kiely Williams also shared some kind words, expressing her sincerest apologies for the loss and sharing that Symoné and her family would be in her prayers. Symoné and her family are receiving an immense amount of love and support during this difficult time.
As the actor stated in her post, Pearman died in November 2023 due to colon cancer. It's unclear when the diagnosis took a turn, but Pearman, who would post every now and then, last shared a photo on Instagram in June 2023. The photo was of Pearman in his car, staring off into the distance. Now this post, similar to Symoné's, has been taken over by comments of mourning and grief from friends, family, and fans.