Raven-Symoné Confirms Tragic Death Of Brother Blaize

Raven-Symoné's little brother, Blaize Pearman, has died at the age of 31, according to People. The former Disney Channel star revealed the news on social media, sharing that her brother died due to his colon cancer diagnosis. Symoné shared that ringing in her 38th birthday in December was much different than in previous years because of the sudden loss of Pearman. "It was a little bittersweet for me to be honest because last month I lost my brother, Blaize. He was battling colon cancer for about two years and he is in a better place now," she explained.

The "That's So Raven" star opened up about how she and her family have been on a "roller coaster" of emotions since her brother's death, but even so, they will continue to honor him, especially on his birthday. She shared in the video, " I love you, Blaize. His birthday is Dec. 16 and forever will be. I love you, guys. My family on Instagram, my family at home and my family and friends. You guys have been such an amazing support system and I love you all."

Pearman led a more private life than his sister. Even though she might not have seen him all the time, it's clear Pearman meant a lot to Symoné, and with the sudden loss, the actor is trying to keep a positive mindset as the new year approaches.