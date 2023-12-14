Strangest Trump Family Moments In 2023

As 2024 looms, the world braces itself for the unprecedented and utterly bizarre possibility of the 47th President of the United States being sworn into office from behind bars. Still, given the Trump family's actions throughout 2023, everybody should be prepared for the most outlandish outcomes by now.

Unless you've been hibernating under a rock all year, it's impossible to be unaware of Donald Trump's never-ending legal woes. They've played an integral role throughout 2023, resulting in the former POTUS breaking records for all the wrong reasons. Per Politico, in April, the Donald became the first president, former or current, to be indicted on a criminal offense. Living up to his go "bigly" or go home rep, Donald was indicted four times, resulting in an impressive 91 federal and state charges. Which, let's face it, is not to be sniffed at.

Though highly unlikely, Forbes estimates that the former reality TV star could land more than 700 years in the slammer. For his part, Donald's sticking with his tried and tested "witch hunt" defense, claiming "political persecution" on the justice system's part. Meanwhile, when he's not in court, Donald's keeping calm and carrying on, whipping up crowds at rallies across the country, ensuring he's still hitting the headlines for out-of-court reasons, too. And, not surprisingly, Donald and his merry band of Trumps have provided a wealth of material throughout the year. So, crack open the champers and bust out the party favors; we're diving into the 10 strangest Trump family moments from 2023.