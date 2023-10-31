Barron Trump's Height May Be Behind His Rumored Feud With Donald

Donald Trump is no stranger to feuding. He has a well-documented history of turning on a dime, a lesson that his former allies turned enemies have learned the hard way. Still, Donald's children have always managed to stay out of his crosshairs — until now. Proving that there's room for only one Trump Tower in his life, Donald is allegedly feuding with his youngest son, Barron Trump, over his 6 feet 7 inches of height.

Donald's relationship with his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and sons Donald Jr. and Eric Trump, is tight. The three are all involved in the family business, and they were by their father's side during his presidential campaign and four-year term in office. However, less is known about Barron and Donald's relationship. The teenager stayed out of the spotlight during Donald's time in the White House. And he ha kept out of the media glare since the family relocated to Mar-A-Largo. Per PolitiFact, Barron is enrolled at the Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, Florida, until 2024.

However, there's no mystery about Barron's relationship with his mom, Melania Trump. The former model clearly adores her only son and they have an extremely close bond. In fact, according to People, Melania is so focused on Barron that she has no time for making friends and socializing. "She is a doting mother to Barron and very protective of him," a source said. "Barron has always been a first priority in [Melania's] life," they continued, adding, "She has always put him first." Donald, though? Not so much (supposedly).