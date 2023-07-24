Does Barron Trump Have A Close Relationship With Melania's Parents?
There's no doubt that Barron Trump has an extremely close relationship with his mom, Melania Trump. He's the apple of her eye, and she's highly protective of her only son, striving to give him as regular a life as possible under the circumstances. But what's Barron's relationship like with Melania's parents, Viktor and Amalija Knavs?
After Donald Trump won the presidency in 2016, Barron didn't move into the White House right away with his dad. Instead, he remained in New York City with Melania to finish his school year. Donald was sworn into office in January 2017, but Barron didn't relocate to Washington until six months later. "No official statement has been released by the Trump family regarding transition timing, but like any parents, they are concerned about pulling their 10-year-old son out of school in the middle of the year," a spokesperson for the family said (via the New York Times).
All of Barron's friends were in New York, along with his grandparents. Per The Telegraph, Viktor, and Amalija became US citizens in August 2018 after residing in the States on green cards sponsored by their daughter. Viktor owned a bicycle sales and repair shop in Sevnica, Slovenia, and Amalija was a local textile factory worker. But they now divide their time between their son-in-law's glitzy Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan and his swanky Florida get-a-way, Mar-A-Largo. So, does Barron Trump have a close relationship with Melania's parents?
It's all about the family
Being the youngest Trump sibling by far, sometimes Barron seems like an outsider. However, Barron's relationship with his nieces and nephews seems tight. During their dad's inauguration, Ivanka Trump tweeted a cute video of her half-brother playing peek-a-boo with her baby Theodore Kushner. And Barron is close to Melania Trump's parents, Viktor and Amalija.
According to Politico, Barron's grandparents are "hyper-involved" in his life. While Melania and her son lived away from his father, Donald Trump, Viktor and Amalija helped care for the teen at Trump Tower. They also spent most weekends with him at Mar-A-Largo or the Trump Golf Club in New Jersey. Per The New York Times, after Melania and Barron finally moved to DC, her parents followed. Viktor and Amalija lived part-time at the White House in a suite once occupied by Michelle Obama's mom, Marian Shields Robinson.
It's clearly important to Melania that her son retains close ties with his maternal heritage. The Express reports that Barron speaks fluent Slovenian and even had a strong Eastern European accent until he started school full-time. Melania's sister, Ines Knavs, also lives in New York and helped play an essential role in Barron's life. Author Bojan Pozar claims in his book, "Melania Trump – The Inside Story: The Potential First Lady," that Ines arranged all of her nephew's paperwork for his Slovenian citizenship.
Going back to his roots?
Now that Donald Trump's presidency is over, the family has decamped mainly to Florida. Barron Trump's life at Mar-A-Largo is similar to his time in Washington, D.C. According to The Palm Beach Post, Barron attends the elite Oxbridge Academy and is constantly tailed by all the obligatory security. "A small contingent of (Secret Service) agents will be present during each school day," the Academy's head announced. "We are working directly with the Secret Service to ensure that logistics and security work smoothly and discreetly with little impact on students, faculty, staff, or day-to-day operations."
Barron continues his close relationship with his mom, Melania Trump's parents, Viktor and Amalija Knavs. The Daily Mail reported that Amalija loves to cook Slovenian food for her grandson and tell him stories of his homeland. When Viktor and Amalija are not in the US, they live at the house in Sevnica, Slovenia, that they've owned since 1984. Viktor still drives the same Mercedes he's had for decades, and locals say the couple is "modest, not the kind of people to brag."
Meanwhile, Barron may be dropping into town this summer. According to People, Melania plans to take her son on a European vacay as his dad's legal issues continue to heat up. "Melania is in charge of Barron and his well-being, and no matter what else is going on in her life, he plays the lead role," a source said.