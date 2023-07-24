Does Barron Trump Have A Close Relationship With Melania's Parents?

There's no doubt that Barron Trump has an extremely close relationship with his mom, Melania Trump. He's the apple of her eye, and she's highly protective of her only son, striving to give him as regular a life as possible under the circumstances. But what's Barron's relationship like with Melania's parents, Viktor and Amalija Knavs?

After Donald Trump won the presidency in 2016, Barron didn't move into the White House right away with his dad. Instead, he remained in New York City with Melania to finish his school year. Donald was sworn into office in January 2017, but Barron didn't relocate to Washington until six months later. "No official statement has been released by the Trump family regarding transition timing, but like any parents, they are concerned about pulling their 10-year-old son out of school in the middle of the year," a spokesperson for the family said (via the New York Times).

All of Barron's friends were in New York, along with his grandparents. Per The Telegraph, Viktor, and Amalija became US citizens in August 2018 after residing in the States on green cards sponsored by their daughter. Viktor owned a bicycle sales and repair shop in Sevnica, Slovenia, and Amalija was a local textile factory worker. But they now divide their time between their son-in-law's glitzy Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan and his swanky Florida get-a-way, Mar-A-Largo. So, does Barron Trump have a close relationship with Melania's parents?