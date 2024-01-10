Melania Trump's Mom, Amalija Knavs, Dead At 78
Amalija Knavs, mother of former First Lady Melania Trump, has died at age 78. "It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija," Melania announced in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy." Melania did not offer an official cause of death with her announcement.
Knavs' death comes only days after Donald Trump revealed at his 2023 New Year's Eve Party that she had been hospitalized. "Her mother Amalija's very ill, but hopefully she'll be recovering, but she's been very ill," Donald shared while explaining Melania's absence at the event in a viral video. Though he admitted the holiday season had been a tough one for his family, the former president remained optimistic about his mother-in-law's health and recovery. "We just want to wish Amalija that she gets better as quickly as possible," he added.
As the Trump family grasps their recent loss, here's a look at Knavs' life as a mother and wife.
Amalija was a supportive wife and mom
Though Amalija Knavs can barely rival her daughter's popularity, she has over the years also been a person of interest to the American public. Per The Sun, Amalija and her husband Viktor Knavs received their United States citizenship in 2018, after having lived as permanent residents for many years. "It went well and they are very grateful and appreciative of this wonderful day for their family," the couple's immigration lawyer Michael Wildes said of their oath-taking ceremony, per CNN. Unsurprisingly, both Amalija and Viktor are no strangers to the Trump Tower and Mar-a-Lago where they spend a considerable amount of time, per Town & Country.
While Knavs previously worked as a patternmaker for a children's clothing company, the older Knavs always remained committed to her role as a mother to Melania and a wife to her husband. "Amalija supports him. She is a wonderful mother and wife," a source close to the couple once told GQ.
And despite Melania Trump's status as the First Lady of the United States, she never lost sight of her parents's sacrifices and unwavering support through the years. "I want to take the moment to thank my mother and father for all that they have done for our family. It is because of you that I am standing here today," Trump said in her speech at the 2020 Republican Convention.