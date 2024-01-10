Melania Trump's Mom, Amalija Knavs, Dead At 78

Amalija Knavs, mother of former First Lady Melania Trump, has died at age 78. "It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija," Melania announced in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy." Melania did not offer an official cause of death with her announcement.

Knavs' death comes only days after Donald Trump revealed at his 2023 New Year's Eve Party that she had been hospitalized. "Her mother Amalija's very ill, but hopefully she'll be recovering, but she's been very ill," Donald shared while explaining Melania's absence at the event in a viral video. Though he admitted the holiday season had been a tough one for his family, the former president remained optimistic about his mother-in-law's health and recovery. "We just want to wish Amalija that she gets better as quickly as possible," he added.

As the Trump family grasps their recent loss, here's a look at Knavs' life as a mother and wife.