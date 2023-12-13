The Role You Forgot Kieran Culkin Played In The Home Alone Movies

Kieran Culkin may be best known to fans for his role as Roman Roy in "Succession," but much like his older brother, Macaulay Culkin, he was also a child actor. During the '90s Kieran appeared in films such as "Father of the Bride" and "Nowhere to Run," but also remained fairly grounded. "I managed to avoid being a child star. I just did the thing and I was a kid. I went home, played video games," he told The Guardian in 2019. After starring in 2002's "Igby Goes Down" — and already with over a decade of acting experience under his belt — Kieran decided to step away from Hollywood.

As the "Succession" star reasoned, "I didn't know what I wanted to do with my life." Eventually, Kieran chose to pursue acting as his full-time career as an adult and began appearing in films again in the late-2000s. By 2018 he landed his star-making role in "Succession," which led to Kieran hosting "Saturday Night Live" in 2021. During his opening monologue, the actor recalled being on the sketch show at the height of Macaulay's fame back in 1991.

In fact, Kieran even popped up in a few sketches on the episode that his brother hosted. It wasn't the only time Kieran shared the screen with Macaulay either. His onscreen debut was playing Fuller McCallister in "Home Alone" — the bed-wetting cousin of Macaulay's Kevin McCallister. However, Kieran later admitted he had little idea that the film even starred his older brother.