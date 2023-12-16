Why Richard Gere And His Second Wife Carey Lowell Got A Divorce

Like his famous character in "Pretty Woman," veteran actor Richard Gere is a sucker for love, and his dating history is all the proof you need. According to US Weekly, while still finding his footing in Hollywood in the '70s, Gere dated Scottish actress Dawn Steel. In the decades that followed, the veteran actor was linked to a few more belles, including Carole Mallory and Penelope Milford. And then in the late '80s, Gere met supermodel Cindy Crawford, with whom he would later begin a romantic relationship. In 1991, the couple eloped to Las Vegas and then began their journey as a married couple with a 17-year age gap.

However, after only four years together, Gere's marriage to Crawford came crashing. Unsurprisingly, the wide age difference contributed to the pair's failed marriage. "I think a lot of what happened with Richard and I was that I was still 22, and at 22 — as a young woman — I was kind of still figuring out who I was and what I wanted to be, and he was already 37," Crawford said in a 2013 interview with US Weekly. "So, in some ways, he knew that I was still growing and changing. I just didn't want to hear it from him because, at 22, you think you know everything."

Following his marriage with Crawford, Gere went on to marry former Bond Girl Carey Lowell in November 2002. Sadly, just like Gere's first attempt, this union was, in fact, not a forever deal.