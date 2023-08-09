How Julia Roberts Convinced Richard Gere To Be Her Pretty Woman Co-Star

It's been over 30 years since "Pretty Woman" came out and the film still continues to be a fan favorite. While the movie's premise was a bit eyebrow-raising, Julia Roberts' portrayal of the lovable Vivian Ward had fans falling in love with her. Of course, her co-star Richard Gere's character did fall in love with Ward and the two supposedly lived happily ever after.

"Pretty Woman" almost didn't turn out to be the beloved rom-com we all know. In a joint interview with Roberts, Patricia Arquette told Variety that she had auditioned for the part of Ward. She revealed that the movie was originally called "3,000" and didn't have a happy ending. Roberts got the part but lost the role just days later. "I had no business being in a movie like that. This small movie company folded over the weekend, and by Monday, I didn't have a job," she shared. Thankfully, Disney bought the script and revamped it into a more upbeat film. While Roberts was set as the female lead, there was a need for her male counterpart and the "Steel Magnolias" star had her sights set on Richard Gere — but he needed a push from her to agree to star in "Pretty Woman."