The Untold Truth Of Julia Roberts

Since her breakout role in the '90s hit movie "Pretty Woman," Julia Roberts has been entertaining audiences all over the world for decades with her friendly demeanor, unforgettable smile, and warm personality. While the Oscar-winning star often keeps details about her private life quiet, it's undeniable that she's had an incomparable career, starring in everything from thrillers and romantic comedies to emotional dramas and even heist movies.

During a 2003 interview with Oprah Winfrey for "O, The Oprah Magazine," Roberts opened up about her career, saying, "Making movies is not rocket science. It's about relationships and communication and strangers coming together to see if they can get along harmoniously, productively, and creatively ... When it works, it's fantastic and will lift you up.

From her closely-guarded personal life and marriage to her special friendship with George Clooney, Roberts continues to fascinate fans all over the world. Join us as we explore the untold truth of Julia Roberts.