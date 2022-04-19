Julia Roberts Proves Her Marriage To Danny Moder Is Going Strong

Julia Roberts has nothing but love for her husband, Danny Moder. The couple first met on the set of "The Mexican" in 2000, but at the time, Roberts was dating Benjamin Bratt, and Moder was married to Very Steimburg, per Us Weekly. But, since the pair shared a connection on set, they both called it quits with their significant others, and eventually began dating. Roberts and Moder tied the knot in 2002, fittingly in a ceremony in New Mexico. Since then, the couple has notoriously flown under the radar, and kept their personal lives out of the spotlight as much as they can. From time to time, Roberts shares photos of her hubby on Instagram, but they usually keep their romance on the DL.

In 2018, Gwyneth Paltrow talked to Roberts about her marriage to Moder on Paltrow's Goop podcast. The "Runaway Bride" actor made a rare and swoon-worthy comment about her other half. "​​I think that first kind of real 'seismic shift' was meeting Danny, getting married to Danny," she gushed, per Entertainment Tonight. "That was the first, like, my life will never be the same in the most incredible, indescribable way."

Roberts and Moder share three children, and seem to be a close-knit family. In another rare post, Roberts paid tribute to her hubby on Instagram. "Happy Everything, you make my world go round," she wrote on his birthday. The actor recently shared another peek into her marriage in a new interview, and it's nothing short of adorable.