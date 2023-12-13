Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine Actor, Dead At 61
American actor Andre Braugher has died at the age of 61, Deadline confirmed on December 12. Details of his death are unconfirmed at the time of this writing, but the outlet noted that he died after a "brief illness."
Braugher is best remembered for his roles as Detective Frank Pembleton in the police drama series "Homicide: Life on the Street" and the perpetually stoic Captain Raymond Holt in the police comedy series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," the former of which clinched him an Emmy in 1998 for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Meanwhile, his performance in "Brooklyn" earned him a total of four nominations. His versatile career also included another Emmy win in 2006, thanks to his work on the FX miniseries "Thief," in which he played a professional burglar in secret.
Before his untimely death, the actor was set to star in Shonda Rhimes' Netflix drama "The Residence" alongside Uzo Aduba and Susan Kelechi Watson, but filming had been paused due to the SAF-AFTRA strike. Braugher is survived by his wife, Ami Brabson, and sons Michael, Isaiah, and John Wesley. The family requests that instead of flowers, fans honor his memory by donating to the Classical Theatre of Harlem, where he was part of the board.
Tributes pour in for everyone's favorite captain
News of Andre Braugher's death prompted tributes from his peers and fans alike. His "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" co-star Terry Crews was one of the first to offer his condolences, writing on Instagram, "Can't believe you're gone so soon. I'm honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent... You showed me what a life well lived looks like... I love you, man." Meanwhile, Mike Royce, creator of "Men of a Certain Age," which Braugher starred between 2009 and 2011, tweeted, "This is impossible for me to process. He was best actor in the world. An incredible human being. An incomprehensible loss."
Many of Braugher's fans also took to social media to honor the star. "Thank you for all the laughs, Captain Holt. What a talent Andre Braugher was," one penned. "Captain holt was one of the kindest, funniest characters on tv and andre braugher is why. We'll miss him so so much," wrote another.
While Braugher was not in the spotlight as much as his contemporaries, it was a conscious decision on his part. He was aware that he could have done more, but he prioritized spending time with his family. "It's been an interesting career, but I think it could have been larger," he told Variety in 2020. "I think it could have spanned more disciplines: directing, producing, all these other different things. But it would have been at the expense of my own life."