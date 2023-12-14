Whatever Happened To Christina Aguilera?

Pop music superstar Christina Aguilera has been in the public eye for decades. While she was first introduced to national audiences with a turn on the early '90s reboot of "The All-New Mickey Mouse Club," it wasn't until her 1999 self-titled debut album that Aguilera grabbed the spotlight for herself. No. 1 songs like "Genie in a Bottle" made Aguilera a household name, and industry accolades like a best new artist Grammy gave her music credibility. But Aguilera bristled against her manufactured teen pop image, and with the release of her 2002 album "Stripped," she ditched her demure cargo pants for bum-revealing "Dirrty" chaps. Not only was she baring her bottom, but she was revealing her soul on tracks like "Fighter" and "Beautiful," songs that would come to define her career.

Ever the visual and sonic chameleon, Aguilera went pin-up girl retro glam for her jazz-infused 2006 album, "Back to Basics." Around this time, she also became a wife and a mom, marrying music executive Jordan Bratman in 2005 and welcoming son Max in 2008. The 2000s were huge for Aguilera, but as the decade drew to a close, changes in pop music tastes meant that she could potentially be left in the past. So, whatever happened to Christina Aguilera? It turns out, she's kept extremely busy. Albums, TV shows, businesses, tours — she's done it all and then some. Read on to discover what Aguilera has been up to since the height of her fame.