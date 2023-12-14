Whatever Happened To Christina Aguilera?
Pop music superstar Christina Aguilera has been in the public eye for decades. While she was first introduced to national audiences with a turn on the early '90s reboot of "The All-New Mickey Mouse Club," it wasn't until her 1999 self-titled debut album that Aguilera grabbed the spotlight for herself. No. 1 songs like "Genie in a Bottle" made Aguilera a household name, and industry accolades like a best new artist Grammy gave her music credibility. But Aguilera bristled against her manufactured teen pop image, and with the release of her 2002 album "Stripped," she ditched her demure cargo pants for bum-revealing "Dirrty" chaps. Not only was she baring her bottom, but she was revealing her soul on tracks like "Fighter" and "Beautiful," songs that would come to define her career.
Ever the visual and sonic chameleon, Aguilera went pin-up girl retro glam for her jazz-infused 2006 album, "Back to Basics." Around this time, she also became a wife and a mom, marrying music executive Jordan Bratman in 2005 and welcoming son Max in 2008. The 2000s were huge for Aguilera, but as the decade drew to a close, changes in pop music tastes meant that she could potentially be left in the past. So, whatever happened to Christina Aguilera? It turns out, she's kept extremely busy. Albums, TV shows, businesses, tours — she's done it all and then some. Read on to discover what Aguilera has been up to since the height of her fame.
The sabotaged release of her album Bionic
Christina Aguilera strode into the new millennium on the momentum of her 1999 self-titled debut album and powered through the decade on the success of her albums "Stripped" and "Back to Basics." But by the end of the 2000s, the pop music landscape had shifted far away from bubblegum fluff. Artists like Lady Gaga, Rihanna, and Katy Perry were redefining both the sound and the look of the genre. Aguilera answered the vibe shift with her 2010 album "Bionic." She crafted the album's futuristic sounds by collaborating with artists like Le Tigre, M.I.A., Peaches, and Nicki Minaj.
Critics compared Aguilera's new "Bionic" sound to that of Lady Gaga, and it wasn't just journalists who seemed to notice the similarities. Gossip blogger Perez Hilton alleged on YouTube that Gaga pointed out to him that Aguilera's new image mirrored her own. Hilton said he took it upon himself to defend his then-friend Gaga by trashing "Bionic" and Aguilera on his website, something he grew to regret. In a 2018 interview on Sirius XM's "Radio Andy," Aguilera indeed called out Hilton sabotaging "Bionic" but didn't hold any animosity toward Gaga. While "Bionic" performed tepidly compared to previous albums, Aguilera told Billboard she's proud of the album. She said, "It's just a special piece in my body of work that will forever live on. The older the record gets the more people will come to appreciate it actually and check it out."
The drama behind her big screen debut in Burlesque
In 2010, Christina Aguilera made her acting debut in the movie musical "Burlesque." The film seemed like the perfect fit for showcasing Aguilera's talent. Influenced in part by the '00s underground cabaret act The Pussycat Dolls (before they were a pop music group), classic Hollywood musicals, and Parisian nightlife, "Burlesque" follows plucky Midwestern girl Ali (Aguilera) as she makes her way to Los Angeles to pursue her singing dreams. Along the way, she meets Tess (Cher), a fabulous but financially struggling cabaret owner. The pair team up to keep Tess' club open, but catty co-workers, sexy bartenders, and shady bankers don't make it easy.
Aguilera was very hands-on in the production of "Burlesque." She gave notes on the script, co-wrote several songs, and had creative input on the musical numbers. By all measures, "Burlesque" was a great vehicle to showcase Aguilera's talents, but before the film was released, talk about the project was overshadowed by gossip about on-set drama and, it wasn't between the film's stars, Aguilera and Cher. Rather, on-set fighting between the movie's romantic partners turned co-workers — director Steve Antin and producer Clint Culpepper — garnered bad press for "Burlesque." The film was released to both critical and box office indifference, but over the years, the film has garnered a strong cult following. So strong in fact, that, in 2023, Aguilera announced she was executive-producing and songwriting a stage version of "Burlesque."
She divorced Jordan Bratman, then found lasting love with Matthew Rutler
Christina Aguilera divorced music executive Jordan Bratman in 2010. Married since 2005 and parents to son Max, Aguilera initiated the split and opened up to People about making the tough call. She said, "Things were so unhealthy and unhappy for both Jordan and me, I knew I had to end it," adding, "I really didn't want to hurt Jordan, and I felt torn about splitting our family up." While Aguilera cited general unhappiness for the split, it didn't stop the tabloids from speculating that it might have been complicated by its alleged open status. Despite any negativity surrounding the divorce, Aguilera and Bratman became amicable co-parents to their son.
However, there indeed was "another man" for Aguilera. She met Matthew Rutler while he worked as a production assistant on "Burlesque." The two quickly became almost inseparable, but the early days of their relationship were marred by bad press, culminating in the arrest of the couple — him for driving under the influence and her for public intoxication. Rutler's case was eventually dropped, and no charges were filed against Aguilera. The couple saw happier times when they got engaged in 2014 and welcomed their daughter, Summer Rain, that same year. Aguilera and Rutler remained blissfully unmarried. A source told Us Weekly in 2022, "They're one of those couples who don't need a document to prove their love for each other."
Aguilera apologized after her Super Bowl National Anthem snafu
By the time Christina Aguilera performed the National Anthem at the 2011 Super Bowl, she was a veteran performer of the song. Growing up, she wowed Pittsburgh sporting areas with her rousing rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner," and as a young pop star, she belted out the tune for events like the NBA All-Star Game in 2004. With her years of experience — and a stint as a featured Super Bowl Halftime performer in 2000 — it's no surprise that Aguilera took the stage yet again to sing it to kick off Super Bowl XLV's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers. But her interpretation of the song left audiences not only baffled, but rather miffed.
Aguilera messed up the lyrics to "The Star-Spangled Banner" in several cringe-worthy ways. First, she repeated a line, then she mixed up some of the lyrics. In a statement to the Associated Press (via The New York Times), she said, "I can only hope that everyone could feel my love for this country and that the true spirit of its anthem still came through." Aguilera told W Magazine her gaffe was caused by the enormity of the occasion. "Everything on the field at the Super Bowl was vividly bright, and I was having a moment," she explained. "I got lost in the emotion of being there and I messed up the lyrics to the song."
She became one of the original judges on The Voice
In 2011, Aguilera joined the new NBC reality competition series "The Voice" as one of the series' four original coaches. Joining a reality competition music series was a rather surprising move for Aguilera, considering she had never watched a full episode of the TV juggernaut "American Idol," which was still the highest-rated show on television. But times were changing and so was Aguilera. Critics praised her initial stint as a "Voice" coach, shifting network TV reality show hosting from career revival to an essential in any A-list music star's portfolio.
Aguilera stayed on as coach for the first three seasons of the series and she dipped back into the coaching chair for Seasons 5, 8, and 10. Team Christina scored one win during her time on the show in Season 10, with former child actor Alisan Porter winning the top spot. Eventually, Aguilera called it quits for good in 2016, noting that the show had changed over the years. She bluntly told Billboard, "It became something that I didn't feel was what I had signed up for in season one," she says. "You realize it's not about music. It's about making good TV moments and massaging a story."
Her comeback album Lotus failed to impress
After the lukewarm reception to "Bionic," Christina Aguilera was looking to top the charts once more with her 2012 album "Lotus." After "Bionic," Aguilera had a Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper as a featured vocalist on the Maroon 5 bop "Moves Like Jagger." But it was time for Aguilera to reclaim pop superiority on her own, so she took a break from her judging duties on "The Voice" to focus on making "Lotus." Aguilera saw the album as a metaphorical statement about her career. She told ABC News about the record, "This album represents a rebirth for me, going through a few interesting years and coming out stronger. Even the title itself is symbolic of a flower that can withstand even the harshest conditions and still remain strong and beautiful."
Aguilera was eager to connect with a new generation of fans who would appreciate her voice. She saw it as a sonic cousin to her blockbuster 2002 album "Stripped" and told Billboard that "Lotus" was for her new generation of fans who might know her better from TV, but still needed the "Fighter"-esque anthem. Unfortunately, "Lotus" failed to generate the boost that her music career needed. The album debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 chart, well behind acts like One Direction, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, and "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2" soundtrack.
She gave birth to daughter Summer Rain
While the early 2010s might have been rocky professionally for Christina Aguilera, her personal life was filled with happy changes. In 2014, not only did she get engaged to her long-time boyfriend, Matthew Rutler, but the couple welcomed daughter Summer Rain, well, that summer.
Aguilera shared her dreams for her daughter with People, saying, "I think by having me as a mom she will learn to stand up for herself and others, to work hard and never take no for an answer." And one thing she wanted to make sure Summer Rain felt was love. "Most important," she said, "I want her to be surrounded by love and grow up feeling safe."
Summer Rain lived a mostly private life as a baby, but as she got older, she started enjoying the spotlight with her family. For Summer Rain's second birthday, her parents threw her a spectacular "Super Mario Bros."-themed birthday party, complete with matching mommy-and-me Mario outfits, and in 2017, she joined her family at "The Emoji Movie" premiere (mom voiced Akiko Glitter in the animated feature). The following year, Summer Rain hit the road with her mom for "The Liberation Tour," and she quickly embraced the stage. Proud mom Aguilera posted a video of Summer Rain joining her onstage to Instagram, captioning the precious moment, "Summer begs me to come out every night onstage! And then gets shy ... but loves it ... she's taking it all in early ..."
Aguilera focused on her philanthropic work
Being a world-famous celebrity with a massive following, Christina Aguilera leveraged her global notoriety into partnerships with several humanitarian and philanthropic organizations to spread good throughout the world. In 2009, Aguilera was appointed a United Nations ambassador for the World Food Programme. Through her work with the WFP, Aguilera traveled to countries like Rwanda, Haiti, Guatemala, and Ecuador to raise awareness about global hunger. And it wasn't just awareness that Aguilera raised for WFP. Redbook cited that in a single year, she raised $22 million, which helped feed 90 million people. She told People about working with WFP, "I want my children, Max and Summer, to always appreciate our good fortune and understand we have a role in helping our fellow citizens around the world with the basic need of food."
Throughout her career, Aguilera has talked frankly about being affected by domestic abuse as a child, and her experience spurred her support of organizations that help victims. According to Entertainment Tonight, she donated one dollar from every ticket sold during her 2019 Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood to The Shade Tree, a domestic violence shelter and resource center that serves southern Nevada. That year, she was given the Community Hero award by The Shade Tree. Aguilera has received other awards for her charitable work, including the 2012 the voice of a generation award from The ALMA Awards and the Billboard spirit of hope award in 2022.
She became a very savvy businessperson
Like many modern celebrities, Christina Aguilera used her entertainment clout to branch out into the business world. In the 2010s, Aguilera remained a powerful name in the celebrity fragrance game, releasing scents like Red Sin, Touch of Seduction, and Violet Noir. In 2014, Aguilera and her fiancé Matthew Rutler co-founded MX Investments, and the firm was an initial investor in the startup MasterClass. Coincidentally (or probably not), Ruler joined MasterClass as VP of talent and business development in 2016. She also got into the TV production business by executive producing the short-lived 2016 music game show, "Tracks."
Not one to shy away from her sensuality, Aguilera co-founded the sexual wellness company Playground, whose offerings include intimacy oil and personal lubricants. In a press release (via PR Newswire), Aguilera said of the brand, "I continue to encourage women to feel empowered while owning every aspect of themselves, and to treat sexual wellness as part of a regular self-care routine." And certainly, Aguilera took her empowerment message to heart — at least where making money was concerned. In 2022, she was named an investor in the National Women's Soccer League's Angel City FC team and that same year, she was named Chief Culture Officer for Fun Wine. She also worked as a spokesperson for a number of brands, including Nintendo Switch, Xeomin, and Just Eat.
Aguilera returned to the music scene with her album Liberation
In 2018, after a six-year break, Christina Aguilera returned to the music album charts with "Liberation." For years, Aguilera felt uninspired to make new music. She told the Los Angeles Times, "I felt disconnected for a while and I wasn't in the right headspace either being in an environment that was just not good for me." Seemingly refreshed, Aguilera was ready to make music that got back to her creative roots, regardless of its commercial viability. "At the end of the day, I am a soul singer," she exclaimed to Billboard. "When you strip back the words 'pop star' and the many things that I've done, singing soulfully is where my core, my root, and my heart really is. And as you can see, it's what I'm inspired by."
For the R&B and hip-hop-inspired album, Aguilera collaborated with artists like Kanye West and Anderson .Paak, Ty Dolla $ign, and 2 Chainz and duetted with Demi Lovato on the track "Fall in Line." "Liberation" debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 chart, and in support of "Liberation," Aguilera embarked on her first tour since 2008. The tour kicked off with an exciting on-stage proposal facilitated by Aguilera, but the rest of the tour didn't work out as flawlessly. She canceled several dates due to vocal and safety concerns. A continuation of "The Liberation Tour," dubbed "The X Tour," took Aguilera to Europe and Mexico in 2019.
She got her own Las Vegas residency
It used to be that performing in Las Vegas meant your career was in the has-been phase, but in the 2010s, getting a Sin City residency was a great way for A-list performers to hit the stage without taking to the road. Following in the footsteps of fellow '00s popsters Britney Spears and The Backstreet Boys, Christina Aguilera got her own Las Vegas residency in 2019 at Planet Hollywood. Dubbed "The Xperience," the immersive, fan-centered experience featured remixes of Aguilera's greatest hits sung amid futuristic set pieces like a giant, egg-like disco ball, a "Dirrty" golden throne, and a heavenly staircase flanked by robed dancers. And naturally, her iconic bumless chaps got a Glitter Gulch upgrade.
"The Xperience" ran through early 2020, but unfortunately, global events cut the show's run short. In late 2020, Aguilera took to Instagram (via the Daily Mail) to announce the cancelation of her residency's November dates. "The Xperience" didn't make it back to the Zappos Theatre, but in 2023, Aguilera revealed her plans to return to Las Vegas with a new show at a new venue — the Voltaire Belle de Nuit located at The Venetian Resort. On The Venetian Resort website, Aguilera said of the shows, "I look forward to bringing Las Vegas a new show that fuses music, sophistication, and art in ways I have never performed before."
She got back to her Disney roots
Having been a cast member of "The All-New Mickey Mouse Club" in the early '90s and finding early career recognition with her song "Reflection" from 1998's "Mulan," Aguilera returned to her Disney roots as an adult in some pretty big ways. In 2019, she was named a Disney Legend, an honor bestowed upon those who have contributed significantly to Disney's creative vision. In 2020, she revisited the song that launched her career, contributing a re-recording of "Reflection" to the live-action reboot of "Mulan." She also performed the new song "Loyal Brave True" for the film. In a statement via Variety, Aguilera said, "It's amazing to come back to such an incredible movie that's full of power and meaning, and that meaning holds the test of time: staying true to yourself, being who you are, and teaching how to be fearless."
Aguilera continued her cozy relationship with the Mouse House with performances on several Disney TV specials. In 2020, Aguilera joined stars like Katy Perry and John Legend by performing in the ABC TV special "The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II" and in 2021, she sang at Disney World's 50th anniversary celebration. On honoring the theme park's impressive milestone, she told People, "It's incredible. Just because when I come here, I get this full circle feeling of where my career began."
She triumphantly returned to Latin music
Christina Aguilera has celebrated and embraced her Latin heritage throughout her life. Her father was from Ecuador, and she grew up surrounded by the Spanish language and Latin culture. At the start of her singing career in 2000, Aguilera released her first Spanish-language album, "Mi Reflejo." While she dabbled in Spanish-language music throughout the '00s and '10s, it wasn't until 2022 that Aguilera made a serious return to the genre. That year, she released three EPs — "La Tormenta," "La Fuerza," and "La luz" — and packaged them together as the album "Aguilera." On "Aguilera," she performed in a number of styles, including rancheras, guarachas, and reggaeton, among others.
Of the decades-long break between Spanish projects, Aguilera told Billboard, "It's been a project that I wanted to follow up for so long but I'm so happy that it's happening now as a grown woman. Having been a mother, having experienced the career I have, I bring a different view and set of passions. Now it's coming from a deeper perspective and wanting to explore." However, she knew the project was risky, stating, "It can be intimidating and scary to put yourself out there in a way you know will be challenging. I don't write in Spanish the way I do in English, but I know my heart." But Aguilera's Spanish-language efforts paid off. She was nominated for seven Latin Grammys in 2022, and "Aguilera" won for best traditional pop vocal album.
She continued to be a powerful LGBTQ+ ally
Christina Aguilera's 2002 song "Beautiful" has become an enduring LGBTQ+ anthem. In the years since the track's release, Aguilera's allyship with the LGBTQ+ became an integral part of her personal and performing life. On why she felt it's important to speak up for LGBTQ+ people, Aguilera told Paper Magazine, "These are people who I grew up with and who are brilliant, talented and strong that deserve for their voice to be heard and fought for, as well." And Aguilera stood by her words. In the wake of the devastating Pulse Nightclub shooting in 2016, Aguilera donated proceeds from her single "Change" to benefit those affected by the attack.
She also became an in-demand performer at pride events around the world. She performed in places such as Los Angeles, New York, and the U.K. Aguilera has been lauded by organizations like the Human Rights Campaign and GLAAD for her continued championing of the LGBTQ+ community. While accepting the Advocate for Change award at the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in 2023, Aguilera said (via People), "I grew up in this community as most of my lifelong best friends identify as LGBTQ. So much of who I am and what I do is because of each of you, and our shared experience of having to fight for equality and freedom in some capacity."