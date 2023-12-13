Inside Andy Samberg's Real-Life Friendship With Andre Braugher

Andre Braugher will be remembered for a lot of roles, though one that will always come to mind is that of Chief Raymond Holt in "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." The no-nonsense Chief frequently had to endure the absolute nonsense of Detective Jake Peralta (played by Andy Samberg).

Despite Jake constantly getting on the Chief's nerves for being a man-child, the two actors became close during their time on the show. Their dynamics were only heightened by the stark contrast between their two characters. When asked about playing alongside each other when "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" first premiered, Samberg told Entertainment Weekly that it's easy to be funnier when you're playing against Braugher.

"It makes me want to up my game and try and find cracks to sneak in through with silliness, and break the veneer," he told the outlet. "And I will say, I have made him break a couple of times. It's been wildly satisfying." That on-screen combo carried well into off-screen life as Braugher and Samberg became friends, which we think is "cool, cool, cool, cool, cool."