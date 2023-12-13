Inside Andy Samberg's Real-Life Friendship With Andre Braugher
Andre Braugher will be remembered for a lot of roles, though one that will always come to mind is that of Chief Raymond Holt in "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." The no-nonsense Chief frequently had to endure the absolute nonsense of Detective Jake Peralta (played by Andy Samberg).
Despite Jake constantly getting on the Chief's nerves for being a man-child, the two actors became close during their time on the show. Their dynamics were only heightened by the stark contrast between their two characters. When asked about playing alongside each other when "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" first premiered, Samberg told Entertainment Weekly that it's easy to be funnier when you're playing against Braugher.
"It makes me want to up my game and try and find cracks to sneak in through with silliness, and break the veneer," he told the outlet. "And I will say, I have made him break a couple of times. It's been wildly satisfying." That on-screen combo carried well into off-screen life as Braugher and Samberg became friends, which we think is "cool, cool, cool, cool, cool."
Braugher gave Sandberg a welcome gift
When "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" began, it was clear from the get-go that Andy Samberg's character and Andre Braugher's character were going to be at odds. While that's true, Braugher wanted to make light of that fact. So, he gave Samberg a vintage photo of Elton John and Barry White, which Samberg then put in his new dressing room. Braugher told him that it captured the relationship between Detective Jake Peralta and Chief Raymond Holt.
That photo memory makes for an excellent story, considering the obligatory question on everyone's minds when "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" began. "...the obligatory thing I get asked is what's it like working with Andre Braugher," Samberg told Time. The outlet then asked him what it was like, to which Samberg replied, "It's great!" If nothing else, the two actors' duality started with a bang that led to years of successful partnerships on the hit comedy series.
Samberg was one of Braugher's hype men
As demonstrated through adorable selfies, a rapport between Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher suited them both so well. Working with such a unique dynamic between veteran dramatist Braugher and burgeoning comedic talent in Samberg was incredible. Still, Samberg made it clear that he had an almost mentor-like admiration for his on-screen pal.
"He would have you believe he had [no comedic skills] before the show started, but we all know that's not true," Samberg told Variety. "That said, he has gotten even better as the seasons have gone on ... and very often when he's concerned that a joke is sacrificing the greater good, his instincts are correct." The two spent eight seasons with one stoically staring as the other laughed at his own jokes, only breaking every once in a while. Still, Samberg was never afraid to go on record to compliment Braugher's prowess as an actor or dedication to his craft.