Why Erin Andrews' Husband Jarret Stoll Once Spent Time In Jail
Erin Andrews and Jarret Stoll had been dating for years before he proposed in late 2016. Not too long after, the pair were married in June 2017. The "Dancing With the Stars" host revealed in 2017 that she was diagnosed with cervical cancer the previous year. That health scare fast-tracked their wedding. "It was a huge step for my relationship with my boyfriend at the time," Andrews told Health magazine in 2017 (via Page Six). "We hadn't even been discussing marriage. We hadn't discussed babies!" she added. A year before Stoll popped the question, the couple's relationship hit a rough patch as the NHL player wound up in legal trouble.
On April 17, 2015, Stoll was arrested for possession of drugs while attending an afternoon pool party at Wet Republic at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The former Los Angeles Kings center had 3.3 grams of cocaine and 8.1 grams of MDMA (street name "Molly") in his board shorts. "[Stoll] consented to a voluntary pat-down upon entry to the Wet Republic Pool by security," a police report read, per the Los Angeles Times. Once security discovered the illicit substances on Stoll, they informed the police, who identified the substances contained in a "pink baggie" as cocaine and MDMA.
The district attorney did not formally press charges until toxicology on the substances came back. Two months later, Stoll officially faced those charges.
Jarret Stoll made a plea deal
Following Jarret Stoll's arrest, details trickled in about his time in Las Vegas. According to TMZ, Stoll had been partying heavily with other members of the Los Angeles Kings, including teammates Drew Doughty and Martin Jones. This was a send-off, of sorts, as the Kings' season had just ended a week earlier after being bounced from the NHL playoffs. While multiple members of the team's organization were in Las Vegas with Stoll, he was the only one accused of breaking the law.
Roughly two months after his arrest, Stoll was formally charged on June 22, 2015, with felony cocaine possession. He was not, however, charged with possession of any other illicit drugs. "I'm hopeful there will be a fair resolution," the hockey player's lawyer, David Chesnoff, told the Los Angeles Times.
Fortunately for Stoll, there was a quick resolution to his case. A few days later, he reached a plea deal on June 25, 2015. His charge was knocked back from a felony to two misdemeanors. Stoll was sentenced to 32 hours of community service, which he would split between volunteering at the Salvation Army and working on a hockey program for at-risk youths. "I am committed to meeting all of my obligations to the court and am grateful for the chance to offer guidance and share positive life lessons to kids," Stoll said in a statement obtained by ESPN. The charge was resolved swiftly, but the incident appeared to cause Stoll's relationship with Erin Andrews to hit a snag.
Erin Andrews was unsure about their future
Just days after Jarret Stoll was arrested for drug possession, Erin Andrews — his then-girlfriend — made a remark that some believed was a shot at her beau. During an April 2015 episode of "Dancing With the Stars," Andrews spoke to actor Willow Shields about how she spends her time off in the summer. "I literally just sit at home and watch movies all week," Shields said. "There's nothing wrong with that — I feel like some other people should learn from you," the TV host responded.
That may have seemed too subtle of a reference to Stoll, but months later, Andrews admitted that the couple's long-term future was undecided. Speaking to Redbook for a feature article in September 2015, the Fox Sports broadcaster was asked about possibly being with Jarret for the rest of her life. "I have no idea what tomorrow will bring," Andrews responded. Of course, the couple navigated that difficult time and said their "I dos" two years later.
Not only was Stoll's personal life impacted, but the arrest put his career in jeopardy. He hit free agency in the summer of 2015 after seven seasons with the Los Angeles Kings, who did not offer him a contract. Stoll signed with the New York Rangers in August 2015 for $800,000, which was substantially less than the $3.25 million he earned the previous season. He played his final season in the NHL that next year with the Minnesota Wild.