Why Erin Andrews' Husband Jarret Stoll Once Spent Time In Jail

Erin Andrews and Jarret Stoll had been dating for years before he proposed in late 2016. Not too long after, the pair were married in June 2017. The "Dancing With the Stars" host revealed in 2017 that she was diagnosed with cervical cancer the previous year. That health scare fast-tracked their wedding. "It was a huge step for my relationship with my boyfriend at the time," Andrews told Health magazine in 2017 (via Page Six). "We hadn't even been discussing marriage. We hadn't discussed babies!" she added. A year before Stoll popped the question, the couple's relationship hit a rough patch as the NHL player wound up in legal trouble.

On April 17, 2015, Stoll was arrested for possession of drugs while attending an afternoon pool party at Wet Republic at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The former Los Angeles Kings center had 3.3 grams of cocaine and 8.1 grams of MDMA (street name "Molly") in his board shorts. "[Stoll] consented to a voluntary pat-down upon entry to the Wet Republic Pool by security," a police report read, per the Los Angeles Times. Once security discovered the illicit substances on Stoll, they informed the police, who identified the substances contained in a "pink baggie" as cocaine and MDMA.

The district attorney did not formally press charges until toxicology on the substances came back. Two months later, Stoll officially faced those charges.