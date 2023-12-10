The Real Reason Erin Andrews And Jarret Stoll Got Married So Quickly

Erin Andrews was eagerly waiting for Jarret Stoll to propose after the couple had been dating for two years. "I've definitely dropped hints here and there," she told ABC News in 2014, while discussing her future husband. "Nothing there yet, the ball's in his court," the Fox Sports reporter added. By the next year, the status of their relationship was up in the air. "I have no idea what tomorrow will bring," Andrews told Redbook in 2015 when asked about their long-term plans(via Us Weekly). Andrews did, however, know she eventually wanted a family. "All of my friends from college and high school have three kids now. I'm not even engaged!" she added.

By the end of the following year, Andrews dropped a serious hint that the NHL veteran had finally asked her to marry him. "This weather at Lambeau is really going to put a damper on my ring game @jarretstoll," she tweeted in December 2016, alongside a screenshot of the weather in Green Bay. A week later, the NFL reporter officially announced her engagement on Instagram. She uploaded a snap of her planting a kiss on Stoll's cheek while showing off her engagement ring. Stoll had popped the question while the couple were at Disneyland.

Later, Andrews revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer that same year. Apparently, the health scare prompted the couple to start working on their wedding plans, as Stoll proposed shortly after she was diagnosed.