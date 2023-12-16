RHOSLC: What Really Led To Whitney And Justin Rose's Marriage Issues

After Justin Rose got laid off from his company the previous year, Whitney Rose explained in an episode of "RHOSLC" that he couldn't work for a year due to a non-compete clause in his contract. The downtime allowed him to be more present for the kids and help around the house while Whitney focused on her two businesses, Wild Rose Beauty and Prism. In another episode, Whitney explained that she used to be a stay-at-home mom who always had a home-cooked meal for Justin and was a traditional housewife, but is now a working woman. She shared with her castmate Angie Katsanevas that the shift in her relationship with Justin caused them to question if they wanted to be together.

Fans of Whitney and Justin don't have to worry about the Rose couple, however. The "RHOSLC" star shared with Us Weekly that she and her husband have gotten over their rough patch. "I think he didn't work for a year. I got used to having him at home and I just focused on my businesses. So the balance of work, life, kids, [and] marriage had to be reset," she revealed. Whitney stated that they have worked on communicating better and expressed how "supportive" Justin was of her. Although the reason for Justin's lack of a job was directly tied to Whitney, according to the reality star, his new place of employment is much more open to having his life play out on national television.