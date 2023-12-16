RHOSLC: What Really Led To Whitney And Justin Rose's Marriage Issues
Going into a reality show solo is stressful enough, but add a spouse to the mix and suddenly, there's a huge spotlight on a marriage. Although Whitney and Justin Rose were one of the strongest couples on "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," Season 4 showed cracks forming between them. In Season 1, the two kicked off the show with a renewal of their vows for their 10th anniversary, and it was revealed that they had fallen in love while still married to their respective spouses. At the time, Whitney was working for Justin, who is 18 years her senior, and although they eventually got married, their relationship caused a lot of trouble within their families.
Despite the rocky start to their marriage, Whitney and Justin made it over a decade as a tight unit. The sales exec seemed to be a calm counterpoint to the housewife's bubbly personality and when she launched her beauty brand, he fully supported her. However, he soon realized that Whitney was not just going to be a housewife anymore, and they had to navigate their new dynamic.
Whitney and Justin Rose's new roles caused a strain on their marriage
After Justin Rose got laid off from his company the previous year, Whitney Rose explained in an episode of "RHOSLC" that he couldn't work for a year due to a non-compete clause in his contract. The downtime allowed him to be more present for the kids and help around the house while Whitney focused on her two businesses, Wild Rose Beauty and Prism. In another episode, Whitney explained that she used to be a stay-at-home mom who always had a home-cooked meal for Justin and was a traditional housewife, but is now a working woman. She shared with her castmate Angie Katsanevas that the shift in her relationship with Justin caused them to question if they wanted to be together.
Fans of Whitney and Justin don't have to worry about the Rose couple, however. The "RHOSLC" star shared with Us Weekly that she and her husband have gotten over their rough patch. "I think he didn't work for a year. I got used to having him at home and I just focused on my businesses. So the balance of work, life, kids, [and] marriage had to be reset," she revealed. Whitney stated that they have worked on communicating better and expressed how "supportive" Justin was of her. Although the reason for Justin's lack of a job was directly tied to Whitney, according to the reality star, his new place of employment is much more open to having his life play out on national television.
Whitney and Justin Rose's steamy RHOSLC scene led to his firing
In Season 2 of "RHOSLC," Whitney Rose attempted to spice things up between herself and her husband Justin Rose with a body painting session in the bedroom. Unfortunately, not only was the scene super cringe-worthy, but it also got Justin fired from his seven-year role at LifeVantage Corporation. Season 3 showed Justin telling the cameras that the company didn't like "Whitney being a public figure" and proceeded to let him go. "It is normal to want to be intimate with your husband," Whitney declared (via Page Six). "It feels like that final straw is when we did the 'Love is art,'" she added.
It seems Justin is back on his feet and with a company that's more accepting of reality television antics. Telling ET that there are "no troubles" between her and Justin, Whitney revealed, "He's back working, back to dual income, it's amazing. He's very happy, and the company that he's with is so aligned with who we are — and they love 'Housewives.'" Hopefully, the married duo will keep their bedroom scenes off-camera, as she had shared with Us Weekly, "We're not sharing cringey things anymore."