A Look At All The Prestigious Schools Barron Trump Has Attended

It was a much simpler time for the Trump family when Barron Trump attended Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School on Manhattan's Upper West Side for a lofty $47,000 per year. Well, until his father ran for and was elected president of the United States. Alas, even after Donald was sworn into office on January 20, 2017, Barron and his mother, Melania, stayed behind so Barron could finish the school year at Columbia Prep. Suffice it to say, some of the parents were less than thrilled at the prospect of a sitting president's son attending their children's school. "I'm worried about some type of Mexican multi-car street abduction," one Columbia Prep mom lamented to Vanity Fair.

Oh, but never mind that. By fall 2017, Barron Trump had moved to Washington, D.C., and was already settled into another distinguished private school: St. Andrew's Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland. "We are very excited for our son to attend St. Andrew's Episcopal School. It is known for its diverse community and commitment to academic excellence," then-first lady Melania Trump said ahead of the transfer. "The mission of St. Andrew's is 'to know and inspire each child in an inclusive community dedicated to exceptional teaching, learning, and service,' all of which appealed to our family. We look forward to the coming school years at St. Andrew's." The price tag to attend the exclusive Maryland school? A hefty $38,950 per year for grades six through eight. Cha-ching!