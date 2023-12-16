A Look At All The Prestigious Schools Barron Trump Has Attended
Barron Trump, the youngest of Donald Trump's brood, has often been hailed as a chip off the old Trumpian block. "He is a very strong-minded, very special, smart boy. He is independent and opinionated and knows exactly what he wants. Sometimes I call him little Donald. He is a mixture of us in looks, but his personality is why I call him little Donald," Barron's mother, Melania Trump, confessed to Parenting.com in 2012. And when it comes to Barron's — ahem, little Donald's — education, mother Melania means business! "It's all about Barron's school and homework and after-school programs," she explained to Us Weekly about his rigorous schedule.
But make no mistake. Not just any school will do for the miniature Donald. Barron has attended many prestigious schools over the years in New York, Maryland, and Florida. Here's everything we know about the swanky (read: largely expensive) schools Barron has attended.
Barron Trump attended Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School and St. Andrew's Episcopal School
It was a much simpler time for the Trump family when Barron Trump attended Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School on Manhattan's Upper West Side for a lofty $47,000 per year. Well, until his father ran for and was elected president of the United States. Alas, even after Donald was sworn into office on January 20, 2017, Barron and his mother, Melania, stayed behind so Barron could finish the school year at Columbia Prep. Suffice it to say, some of the parents were less than thrilled at the prospect of a sitting president's son attending their children's school. "I'm worried about some type of Mexican multi-car street abduction," one Columbia Prep mom lamented to Vanity Fair.
Oh, but never mind that. By fall 2017, Barron Trump had moved to Washington, D.C., and was already settled into another distinguished private school: St. Andrew's Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland. "We are very excited for our son to attend St. Andrew's Episcopal School. It is known for its diverse community and commitment to academic excellence," then-first lady Melania Trump said ahead of the transfer. "The mission of St. Andrew's is 'to know and inspire each child in an inclusive community dedicated to exceptional teaching, learning, and service,' all of which appealed to our family. We look forward to the coming school years at St. Andrew's." The price tag to attend the exclusive Maryland school? A hefty $38,950 per year for grades six through eight. Cha-ching!
Barron Trump is set to graduate from Oxbridge Academy in 2024
On January 20, 2021, Donald, Melania, and Barron Trump bid farewell to the White House and set their sights on sunnier and warmer weather in Palm Beach, Florida. Then, in August 2021, it was revealed that Barron would attend the exclusive Oxbridge Academy in the same affluent town. "We look forward to welcoming him into our school and community," Scott Siegfried, the director of advancement at the school, said in a statement.
As it turns out, Oxbridge Academy was founded by fellow businessman billionaire William "Bill" Koch in 2011. Per the school's official website, Koch was inspired to start the school after a businessman helped pay the tuition for his father, Fred Koch Sr., to attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The school's "need-based financial aid program" is Bill's "way of paying it forward." However, something tells us Barron isn't part of that financial aid program. Tuition for the 2021-2022 school year was listed at $34,800, and Barron is set to graduate in 2024.