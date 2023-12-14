Bradley Cooper's Daughter Lea Is The Spitting Image Of Her Dad

A daddy-daughter date night to remember! Bradley Cooper and his six-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, made headlines on December 12 when they stepped out together for a night of fun and film at the Los Angeles premiere of Cooper's latest movie, "Maestro."

As you may recall, Cooper recently confirmed at the 2023 Gotham Awards that his daughter played a minor role — yes, a role — in the movie as the younger version of the character Jamie Bernstein, portrayed by Maya Hawke. "It was amazing. It was incredible," he gushed to Access Hollywood about the experience of filming with her. But when pressed as to whether or not she wanted to do it again, he answered, "You gotta talk to her. I don't know."

But it wasn't just little Lea's red carpet debut or her and Bradley's premiere-ready get-ups (a flowing leopard print Dolce & Gabbana dress for her and a polished navy suit for him) that had the crowd buzzing. The crowds simply couldn't get over the father-daughter duo's striking similarities! Yep, that's right. Lea is growing up to be the spitting image of her famous dad!