Bradley Cooper's Daughter Lea Is The Spitting Image Of Her Dad
A daddy-daughter date night to remember! Bradley Cooper and his six-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, made headlines on December 12 when they stepped out together for a night of fun and film at the Los Angeles premiere of Cooper's latest movie, "Maestro."
As you may recall, Cooper recently confirmed at the 2023 Gotham Awards that his daughter played a minor role — yes, a role — in the movie as the younger version of the character Jamie Bernstein, portrayed by Maya Hawke. "It was amazing. It was incredible," he gushed to Access Hollywood about the experience of filming with her. But when pressed as to whether or not she wanted to do it again, he answered, "You gotta talk to her. I don't know."
But it wasn't just little Lea's red carpet debut or her and Bradley's premiere-ready get-ups (a flowing leopard print Dolce & Gabbana dress for her and a polished navy suit for him) that had the crowd buzzing. The crowds simply couldn't get over the father-daughter duo's striking similarities! Yep, that's right. Lea is growing up to be the spitting image of her famous dad!
There is no denying that Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper is Bradley Cooper's child
There's no denying that Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper is her famous father's child! But aside from their striking similarities, what amazes Bradley Cooper the most about his daughter is how she has breathed new life into his soul. "Fatherhood is ... everything changed," Bradley revealed on an episode of Amazon Music and Wondery's "SmartLess" podcast in June 2022. "Every single thing is absolutely shaded by, or brought into glorious colors, by the fact that I get to be a father to a wonderful human being," he explained. And Bradley insists that no acting role or film could ever top that feeling. "You have this wonderful thing or breakthrough with a script, or you have a wonderful moment on this set or in an editing room ... you have like 40 of those moments every day with your kid, that are that level of joy. That's not spinning it. That's just the truth," he declared.
As for Lea's mother, Irina Shayk, it appears she would tend to agree with her ex-partner's sentiments and how it has changed him. "He's a full-on, hands-on dad — no nanny," she once boasted to Highsnobiety's HighStyle. "Lea went on holiday with him for almost two weeks — I didn't call them once."
Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper is also her paternal grandfather's child
But make no mistake. Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper is also her paternal grandfather's child through and through! Bradley Cooper is adamant that his daughter Lea bears a lot of resemblance to his late father. "Our daughter, she's incredible. And I see my father in her quite often," he told host Oprah Winfrey during a 2019 episode of "Super Soul Sunday." He confessed, "I can't believe I'm gonna admit this, but I had moments when ... I was in the room with her, I would say, 'Dad?' There are some moments where she looks just like my father," he confessed.
Bradley's father, Charles Cooper, died in 2011 from lung cancer. During the same appearance on "Super Soul Sunday," Bradley also revealed that he was holding his father in his arms when he took his last breath. "When he took the last breath, I honestly felt like it went into me, and I've never seen anything the same since," he recalled. Perhaps the birth of his daughter Lea was the ultimate full-circle moment for Bradley.