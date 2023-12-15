Kory Reveals His Feelings For Malia And His Relationship With Sam
Love triangles ... they seem inevitable in the Bravo world. From the explosive "Vanderpump Rules" love triangle of Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, and Raquel Leviss, to the sticky situation on "The Real Housewives of New York City" among Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps & Harry Dubin, Bravo fans can always count on tension to simmer. That's exactly what happened with Kory Keefer in "Winter House." Now, the reality star is spilling the details of what has been going on with him, Malia White, and his girlfriend Sam Feher.
If you watched Season 3 of "Winter House," you may have noticed Keefer and White's flirtatious behavior with one another despite his romance with Feher — and it's not just the audience. Other castmates took note of the budding relationship throughout the season, per US Weekly. Jordan Emanuel said, "Malia and Kory have chemistry. I don't care what they say, there's a spiciness. Displaying said chemistry in front of Sam is a little bit reckless." Keefer and White even faced makeout allegations, which White denied, per Heavy. The questionable relationship got so bad that White pulled Feher aside during one of the episodes, though nothing but drama came from their conversation. The constant flirting between the two "Winter House" castmates seemed to be noticed by everyone, and now that the season is nearing its end, Keefer is revealing his exact feelings about White and his status with Feher.
Kory Keefer says he and Malia White have a sibling relationship
Malia White just got friend-zoned by Kory Keefer. The "Winter House" star sat down with Andy Cohen and revealed where he and his castmate stand as speculations flew that a romance was brewing between the two. He said, "We definitely had a very brother-sister relationship, but there [were] times where, if I had allowed that boundary to be crossed, it would have." To make it worse, Keefer threw White under the bus and revealed that he thinks she has feelings for him, but it's not reciprocated.
Keefer took part of the blame as he admitted his behavior with White wasn't the best, and he knew he crossed boundaries. For Bravo fans, there were plenty of moments where they can point out when Keefer crossed the line – he did let White spit in his mouth, per US Weekly. Throughout the season, it seemed like much more than just a brother-sister relationship, but Keefer excused his behavior by confessing to Cohen, "I was a dumb boy, and I still am."
And how does his ... situationship, or whatever it is, with Sam Feher fit into this? Well, it's been difficult watching this season back. He told Cohen, "Seeing it, especially in front of Sam's face, I totally understand her reaction and I think that was valid." But has Keefer and Feher's romance been able to overcome the drama unfolding during Season 3 of "Winter House," or have they called it quits?
Kory Keefer and Sam Feher have been working through their relationship
Season 3 of "Winter House" started with Kory Keefer calling his romance with "Summer House" star Sam Feher a situationship. Through the ups and downs of their romance, Keefer and Feher's relationship has stood strong, even through all the Malia White drama.
Back in November 2023, the reality star confirmed that not only were he and Feher in a relationship, but things were going well. He gushed about his now-girlfriend at BravoCon, sharing, "Sam is able to kind of match my energy on the positivity, and just gets it ... We both have really high energy which sometimes I don't think matches well, but for us, the high energy kind of relaxes us because we can just be ourself and we don't have to tone ourselves down." But now that the "Winter House" season is unfolding and the drama with White is heightening, have the two kept their romance alive?
It may be surprising, but Keefer revealed to Andy Cohen in December 2023 that he and Feher are still together, despite having to deal with a long-distance relationship. He shared, "She was at my gym's grand opening the past two days, and then she and her family had a Christmas thing in Florida, so she was with her mom in Florida." Still, the two are making things work even as the dramatic love triangle unfolds on "Winter House."