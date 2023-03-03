Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval And Ariana Madix Are Over (& Raquel Leviss Is In The Middle Of It All)
Raquel Leviss is reportedly at the center of another "Vanderpump Rules" breakup, and it looks to be very messy. Since the latter half of 2022, the reality TV star has made headlines for her controversial hookup with cast member Tom Schwartz, who was previously married to their co-star Katie Maloney. In March 2022, the Tom Tom co-owner and music creative announced their divorce in a lengthy Instagram statement. "I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this ... After 12 years on an adventure through our life together, Tom and I are ending our marriage," Maloney wrote.
While the former pair assured fans that they would continue to be friends who "love and support each other," things took a turn after reports revealed that Schwartz hooked up with Leviss at Scheana Shay's wedding in August. "Apparently, there were some heavy drinking involved. They made out," a source told Page Six. While the trio's scandalous predicament showed no signs of slowing down, it looks like Leviss has found herself involved in more drama, but this time it involves Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's recent split.
Raquel Leviss accused of hooking up with Tom Sandoval
In recent months, "Vanderpump Rules" star Raquel Leviss has been embroiled in drama due to her hookup with Tom Schwartz, who was once married to cast member Katie Maloney. Now, it looks like the reality star might be behind Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's recent breakup, too. According to TMZ, the Schwartz and Sandy's co-owner and "LoveFinder" star called it quits after nine years together. While the two Bravo personalities refrained from confirming the news, a source revealed that their breakup stemmed from Sandoval's rumored cheating with Leviss. "They had been having problems for awhile, but this was the final straw for Ariana," the source told People. "She put up with a lot over the years, but she won't sit back and be disrespected this way."
Since the news was announced, "Vanderpump Rules" cast members have slammed Sandoval and Leviss for their rumored hookup. James Kennedy, who had previously dated Leviss for five years, wrote on Instagram, "Hope you all feel as sick as I do. This explains everything." Lala Kent echoed similar sentiments in Kennedy's comment section. "I've been telling y'all. Everyone said I was a 'bully.' It's called YOU TRIGGER ME AND I SEE YOU FOR WHO YOU ARE! I've known these two are disgusting from the jump."
It looks like the drama on "Vanderpump Rules" Season 10 is just getting started.