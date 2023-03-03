Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval And Ariana Madix Are Over (& Raquel Leviss Is In The Middle Of It All)

In recent months, "Vanderpump Rules" star Raquel Leviss has been embroiled in drama due to her hookup with Tom Schwartz, who was once married to cast member Katie Maloney. Now, it looks like the reality star might be behind Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix's recent breakup, too. According to TMZ, the Schwartz and Sandy's co-owner and "LoveFinder" star called it quits after nine years together. While the two Bravo personalities refrained from confirming the news, a source revealed that their breakup stemmed from Sandoval's rumored cheating with Leviss. "They had been having problems for awhile, but this was the final straw for Ariana," the source told People. "She put up with a lot over the years, but she won't sit back and be disrespected this way."

Since the news was announced, "Vanderpump Rules" cast members have slammed Sandoval and Leviss for their rumored hookup. James Kennedy, who had previously dated Leviss for five years, wrote on Instagram, "Hope you all feel as sick as I do. This explains everything." Lala Kent echoed similar sentiments in Kennedy's comment section. "I've been telling y'all. Everyone said I was a 'bully.' It's called YOU TRIGGER ME AND I SEE YOU FOR WHO YOU ARE! I've known these two are disgusting from the jump."

It looks like the drama on "Vanderpump Rules" Season 10 is just getting started.