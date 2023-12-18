What Are Bear And Raiven Brown Up To Now? The On-And-Off Couple Are Expecting Again
While "Alaskan Bush People" stars Bear Brown and Raiven Brown have had a roller coaster relationship over the past several years, the on-and-off couple seems to be happily in love today. In a recent Instagram post dedicated to his other half, Bear wrote, "Happy Birthday to the love of my life! Without you, your love and support I wouldn't be the man I am today! I love you so very much Raiven! When I look into your eyes it's like glimpsing, heaven for a moment!" Now, the couple has taken to the platform to announce that they are adding another baby to their family of four.
After meeting in 2018, Raiven and Bear got engaged a year later. But just two weeks later, the couple called it quits. Still, they weren't completely cutting ties, as the amicable pair told People they were expecting their first child together. For the next few years, Bear and Raiven continued to start and stop their romance, per InTouch Weekly. Their time together was anything but smooth-sailing, as Raiven filed a domestic violence protective order against Bear in 2020, per The Blast.
In January 2022, Raiven and Bear got married. Months later, they revealed that they were welcoming their second child. With baby number three due for August 2024, the couple is elated to be expanding their family more.
Raiven and Bear are excited to welcome their third child
In December, Raiven Brown and Bear Brown announced exciting news about Raiven's pregnancy on Instagram. "Surprise," Raiven wrote in her post, adding #babynumber3. In his own post, Bear gushed, "Couldn't be happier, to have another little one on the way!" They shared the same decorative photo of ornaments, baby clothing, and an ultrasound image. "We are expecting a special delivery!" a centerpiece read.
The joyous news about the couple's third baby is even more meaningful in light of their past struggles. Even though Raiven, Bear, and their sons River and Cove seem to be in a great place now, Raiven has had her share of challenges with motherhood. In June 2022 — before their second child Cove was born — Raiven told People that she suffered a miscarriage before. Additionally, Raiven disclosed that Cove had premature infant lung disease when he was born in January 2023, per The U.S. Sun. One month after his birth, Raiven shared in an Instagram Story that she and Bear had split, and she was raising her sons by herself. Yet, by July, Raiven and Bear appeared to have reunited. "The boys," Raiven captioned an Instagram photo of herself and Bear with their kids.