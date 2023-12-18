What Are Bear And Raiven Brown Up To Now? The On-And-Off Couple Are Expecting Again

While "Alaskan Bush People" stars Bear Brown and Raiven Brown have had a roller coaster relationship over the past several years, the on-and-off couple seems to be happily in love today. In a recent Instagram post dedicated to his other half, Bear wrote, "Happy Birthday to the love of my life! Without you, your love and support I wouldn't be the man I am today! I love you so very much Raiven! When I look into your eyes it's like glimpsing, heaven for a moment!" Now, the couple has taken to the platform to announce that they are adding another baby to their family of four.

After meeting in 2018, Raiven and Bear got engaged a year later. But just two weeks later, the couple called it quits. Still, they weren't completely cutting ties, as the amicable pair told People they were expecting their first child together. For the next few years, Bear and Raiven continued to start and stop their romance, per InTouch Weekly. Their time together was anything but smooth-sailing, as Raiven filed a domestic violence protective order against Bear in 2020, per The Blast.

In January 2022, Raiven and Bear got married. Months later, they revealed that they were welcoming their second child. With baby number three due for August 2024, the couple is elated to be expanding their family more.