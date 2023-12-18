SNL Totally Roasts Kate & William's Holiday Card Debacle

When Prince William and Kate Middleton shared their family's 2023 Christmas photo online, it had many people accusing the Prince and Princess of Wales of photoshopping their snap. "Our family Christmas card for 2023," they wrote on December 9 in the caption of the black-and-white Instagram photo, which included their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. But keen-eyed Instagram users pointed out something strange about Louis' hand. "Anyone talking about why Prince Louis is just missing a finger?!?" one follower wrote. Many commented about the apparent photoshop mishap, while others wondered how Meghan Markle — who has a rumored fraught relationship with Middleton — would respond to the family photo.

William and Kate never fessed up to doctoring the Christmas card, but they were reportedly "embarrassed" that people implied they edited the pic, as an insider told Us Weekly on December 12.

Not long after, "Saturday Night Live" took shots at the Prince and Princess of Wales. "A Christmas photo released by the royal family features a bad Photoshop job where Prince Louis' finger appears to be missing," Colin Jost said during the "Weekend Update" segment. "And this is sweet. Meghan Markle said she has a finger they can use if they need it," Jost said, while a photo of Meghan giving the middle finger appeared. Meghan and Prince Harry released their own Christmas card at the same time as the Prince and Princess of Wales and some perceived that as a mildly hostile act.