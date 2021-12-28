What Did Prince William Give Kate Middleton For Christmas?
Prince William and Kate Middleton spent Christmas in their countryside estate, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk this year, according to Us Weekly. Although the original plan was for the royal family to rally around Queen Elizabeth, the outlet reported that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge decided to play it safe due to the rising coronavirus numbers in England over the holidays.
Unfortunately, the Cambridge children could not spend the day with the queen, which they had been looking forward to. In early December, Us Weekly reported that "George, Charlotte and Louis are absolutely delighted to be seeing their great grandmother in person again." And since they did not see the monarch, as planned, Kate stepped up to give her kids some special Christmas memories.
The Duchess of Cambridge spoiled her family with a Christmas feast, according to Us Weekly that included "turkey, stuffing, pigs in blankets, ham, roast potatoes and all the trimmings," a source dished. She even "used her creative skills to decorate the table with candles, evergreen branches and cones as centerpieces." The insider added that "the children helped Kate bake a chocolate Christmas log and apple pie for dessert, but the highlight was making a gingerbread house, covered in their favorite sweets." The family was also photographed driving home from the Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene Church, per Hello!. The three kids were languishing in the backseat, while Wills smiled at the wheel while driving his family home. Of course, the prince may have also been silently congratulating himself on the gift he got Kate for Christmas.
Prince William spoils Kate Middleton with 'extra special' gift
Prince William and Kate Middleton tweeted a Christmas wish on December 25. "This Christmas will be different to what so many of us had planned," they began. "From those who are alone or having to isolate away from loved ones, to the incredible people supporting our NHS and caring for those most in need – we are thinking of you," the couple said before signing off "W & C." This year, the Cambridges also celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary, and they were all smiles in their anniversary pic. Now, it appears as if William also wanted to celebrate their 10th Christmas together, as husband and wife, in a special way.
Us Weekly reports that Wills treated Kate to a memorable gift this year. "After a busy year, William wanted to make this Christmas extra special for Kate," the outlet reported, indicating that Kate wasn't the only Cambridge who went the extra mile over the holidays. William "surprised her with a beautiful bracelet." Interestingly, Express reports that out of all the royal women, Kate has received the most jewelry from other members of the family. In total, she has been gifted seven pieces, not including her new bracelet from William. Lucky girl!
The Cambridge children were also spoiled on Christmas Day, per Us Weekly. Prince George received a camping kit, Princess Charlotte got a children's video camera, and Prince Louis was treated to a climbing frame.