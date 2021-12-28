What Did Prince William Give Kate Middleton For Christmas?

Prince William and Kate Middleton spent Christmas in their countryside estate, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk this year, according to Us Weekly. Although the original plan was for the royal family to rally around Queen Elizabeth, the outlet reported that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge decided to play it safe due to the rising coronavirus numbers in England over the holidays.

Unfortunately, the Cambridge children could not spend the day with the queen, which they had been looking forward to. In early December, Us Weekly reported that "George, Charlotte and Louis are absolutely delighted to be seeing their great grandmother in person again." And since they did not see the monarch, as planned, Kate stepped up to give her kids some special Christmas memories.

The Duchess of Cambridge spoiled her family with a Christmas feast, according to Us Weekly that included "turkey, stuffing, pigs in blankets, ham, roast potatoes and all the trimmings," a source dished. She even "used her creative skills to decorate the table with candles, evergreen branches and cones as centerpieces." The insider added that "the children helped Kate bake a chocolate Christmas log and apple pie for dessert, but the highlight was making a gingerbread house, covered in their favorite sweets." The family was also photographed driving home from the Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene Church, per Hello!. The three kids were languishing in the backseat, while Wills smiled at the wheel while driving his family home. Of course, the prince may have also been silently congratulating himself on the gift he got Kate for Christmas.