How Prince William And Kate Middleton Are Trying To Make Charlotte And Louis' Lives As Normal As Possible

Prince William and Kate Middleton knew that having children would come with its fair share of challenges, but unlike the majority of parents around the globe, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are faced with a different set of concerns when it comes to raising their little ones. Prince George will some day inherit the throne, for example, which puts him on a different path than other kids his age. And, while he is still young, his future is something that William and Kate are keenly aware of. Although Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are in line to the throne, it's highly unlikely that either of them will be crowned queen or king, according to Showbiz Cheatsheet. The reason? Charlotte's place in the line of succession will come after any children that her older brother, George, has. This also bumps Louis pretty far down the chain as well.

Believe it or not, William and Kate are already starting to prepare George for his future role within the royal family. Royal correspondent Roya Nikkah told "Royal Beat" that George's presence at a soccer game over the summer actually had a much bigger purpose. "Getting him used to big crowds and knowing that he is being watched by millions of people—it's quite a clever way of doing it," Nikkah said, according to E! News. And Charlotte and Louis are also being prepped for the future by their parents. Keep reading to find out how.