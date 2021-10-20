How Prince William And Kate Middleton Are Trying To Make Charlotte And Louis' Lives As Normal As Possible
Prince William and Kate Middleton knew that having children would come with its fair share of challenges, but unlike the majority of parents around the globe, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are faced with a different set of concerns when it comes to raising their little ones. Prince George will some day inherit the throne, for example, which puts him on a different path than other kids his age. And, while he is still young, his future is something that William and Kate are keenly aware of. Although Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are in line to the throne, it's highly unlikely that either of them will be crowned queen or king, according to Showbiz Cheatsheet. The reason? Charlotte's place in the line of succession will come after any children that her older brother, George, has. This also bumps Louis pretty far down the chain as well.
Believe it or not, William and Kate are already starting to prepare George for his future role within the royal family. Royal correspondent Roya Nikkah told "Royal Beat" that George's presence at a soccer game over the summer actually had a much bigger purpose. "Getting him used to big crowds and knowing that he is being watched by millions of people—it's quite a clever way of doing it," Nikkah said, according to E! News. And Charlotte and Louis are also being prepped for the future by their parents. Keep reading to find out how.
Will Charlotte and Louis have their own careers?
In a piece for The Telegraph, royal expert Camilla Tominey discussed Prince William and Kate Middleton's plans for Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge want to ensure that their youngest two children have a life that is as close to normal as possible, Tominey suggests. "A lot of the more minor royals have got careers of their own so they aren't really being tax payer funded," she wrote. "The extent to which the Cambridges have tried to [normalize] the lives of their children very much points in the direction of – yes, Prince George has his destiny mapped out but Princess Charlotte and Louis 'having their own careers?'" she questioned, before adding, "They've got to get the balance right of what their own children want to do with their lives and their royal commitments."
Tominey explained that William and Kate will want Charlotte and Louis to have a future that they mold themselves, but she argues that there may be a need for royal family members to step up into larger roles. "There is going to be a problem with the idea there is too much work to go around and not enough royals to cover it," Tominey's Telegraph article continues. Nevertheless, a report from Express claims that William was quoted as saying that he wants all of his kids to have normal lives — and he will "fight" for that to happen. For the Cambridge family, it seems the future is now.