Prince William Reveals What Prince George Is Getting Annoyed By

Prince George is a charm, and we have seen how adorable the little prince can be. On July 11, George stepped out with his parents Prince William and Kate Middleton at London's Wembley Stadium for the Euro 2020 finals. An animated George celebrated every moment of the game. When England lost the match to Italy, disappointment was evident in his face, showing his passion for the sport.

George's emotional reaction wasn't surprising — that's how he and his sister, Princess Charlotte, were brought up by their parents. In February 2016, the Duchess of Sussex wrote for Huffington Post UK: "We hope to encourage George and Charlotte to speak about their feelings, and to give them the tools and sensitivity to be supportive peers to their friends as they get older. We know there is no shame in a young child struggling with their emotions or suffering from a mental illness." Speaking on how George and Charlotte's upbringing has been different, a source told Us Weekly in July that the Cambridges are moving away from the "stiff upper lip" parenting that the royals are known for. "Open communication is key for them. ... [But they] set boundaries and have rules in place," the source revealed.

However, George's gentle upbringing and emotional nature don't mean that nothing annoys him. Like every other kid, there are things that George finds displeasing. His father William is aware of it, too — he even revealed what annoys his little son the most.