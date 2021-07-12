Why Did Prince William Have To Comfort Prince George In Public?
England's loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 finals on July 12 was quite a heartbreak for English fans. The final match at London's Wembley Stadium — postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 outbreak— saw Italy come out with aggressive intent. Led by veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini, who also captains the Serie A club Juventus, Italy won its third Euro title after a thrilling penalty shootout.
The stadium had around 60,000 fans cheering every moment of the match. It also had a certain young fan who couldn't keep his eyes off the game. Yes, we are talking about young Prince George, present in the stadium with parents Prince William and Kate Middleton. Donning matching outfits with his dad, the little prince and the heir to the British throne looked sharp as he cheered on the English soccer team, per People. However, England's loss in the gripping final was heartbreaking for him, much like millions of fans in England and worldwide.
The heartbreak was evident on George's face — so much so that royal fans shared a picture of his sad face, noting how English fans felt after the loss. The young fan's heartbreak made sense, considering how excitingly he celebrated England's first goal with his father. Noticing how the loss disheartened his son, William wasted no time in confronting him warmly and lovingly. Read on to know more about how the interaction went!
Prince William consoled a sad Prince George after England's loss
Prince George, who's the oldest of Kate Middleton and Prince William's three children, was clearly devastated by the loss and wore a sad expression on his face. William was quick to console. In a video shared to Twitter, William could be seen consoling his little son after the loss, rubbing his hands on his son's shoulders. As one royal watcher commented, "George is learning in life that it's a not always about winning. His mom and dad are sharing comfort with him and teaching him about disappointment." With his father's love, support and consolation, George may have indeed received a good lesson in dealing with disappointment.
William, who also happens to be the President of the Football Association, took his team's loss like a champion. "Heartbreaking. Congratulations @Azzurri on a great victory," he wrote on Instagram. "@England, you've all come so far, but sadly this time it wasn't our day. You can all hold your heads high, and be so proud of yourselves — I know there's more to come. W."
The next Euro champion is set to take place in 2024, with Germany as the host. While George won't be old enough to lead the English team on the field, we're sure the ardent soccer fan will be there to cheer for his team with renewed enthusiasm and hopes.