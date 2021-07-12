Why Did Prince William Have To Comfort Prince George In Public?

England's loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 finals on July 12 was quite a heartbreak for English fans. The final match at London's Wembley Stadium — postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 outbreak— saw Italy come out with aggressive intent. Led by veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini, who also captains the Serie A club Juventus, Italy won its third Euro title after a thrilling penalty shootout.

The stadium had around 60,000 fans cheering every moment of the match. It also had a certain young fan who couldn't keep his eyes off the game. Yes, we are talking about young Prince George, present in the stadium with parents Prince William and Kate Middleton. Donning matching outfits with his dad, the little prince and the heir to the British throne looked sharp as he cheered on the English soccer team, per People. However, England's loss in the gripping final was heartbreaking for him, much like millions of fans in England and worldwide.

The heartbreak was evident on George's face — so much so that royal fans shared a picture of his sad face, noting how English fans felt after the loss. The young fan's heartbreak made sense, considering how excitingly he celebrated England's first goal with his father. Noticing how the loss disheartened his son, William wasted no time in confronting him warmly and lovingly. Read on to know more about how the interaction went!