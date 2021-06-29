Prince George Just Captured Everyone's Heart With His Latest Appearance

Prince George is seven years old now and very much developing into his own personality. He's got a close relationship (and some adorable traditions) with his great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, he's an older brother to Princess Charlotte (6) and Prince Louis (3) and, we're pretty sure it goes without saying that he's the apple of his parents' eyes.

It's been a while since the public has seen young George out and about. With the COVID-19 pandemic, he's been quarantined at home with his siblings, going to school via Zoom like other children across the world, and generally been out of the public eye, via Harper's Bazaar. Plus, he's third in line for the throne, so like his father, he's accompanied by intense security wherever he goes.

George accompanied his parents to watch England take on Germany in the European soccer championships at Wembley Stadium and he adorably captured everyone's heart. Keep reading to find out why.