Inside Queen Elizabeth's Relationship With Prince George

Prince George isn't just Queen Elizabeth II's eldest great-grandson and third oldest great-grandchild — he's also third in line to the British throne. The son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, who will be eight in July, is also the first grandchild of Prince Charles. Daily Mail reports that George has a special nickname for his great-grandmother, "Gan Gan," that melts the queen's heart. Additionally, sources close to the Palace report that Elizabeth goes out of her way to spend time with the young prince.

Elizabeth may see a bit of herself in George as well. George is shy and serious, per The Sun, and when Elizabeth was new to the throne, she was often called shy and full of self-doubt, per the Express. She eventually grew into her role and out of her shyness. The queen can likely relate to George's shyness, which may endear her to him. She can also help George overcome his shyness, and give him some early pointers on the position he will likely hold one day.

There's another thing Elizabeth does for George that indicates the sweet bond they have. Keep reading to find out what it is.