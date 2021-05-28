Inside Queen Elizabeth's Relationship With Prince George
Prince George isn't just Queen Elizabeth II's eldest great-grandson and third oldest great-grandchild — he's also third in line to the British throne. The son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, who will be eight in July, is also the first grandchild of Prince Charles. Daily Mail reports that George has a special nickname for his great-grandmother, "Gan Gan," that melts the queen's heart. Additionally, sources close to the Palace report that Elizabeth goes out of her way to spend time with the young prince.
Elizabeth may see a bit of herself in George as well. George is shy and serious, per The Sun, and when Elizabeth was new to the throne, she was often called shy and full of self-doubt, per the Express. She eventually grew into her role and out of her shyness. The queen can likely relate to George's shyness, which may endear her to him. She can also help George overcome his shyness, and give him some early pointers on the position he will likely hold one day.
There's another thing Elizabeth does for George that indicates the sweet bond they have. Keep reading to find out what it is.
Queen Elizabeth II leaves presents at the foot of Prince George's bed
When Prince George spends the night at his great-grandma's house, which is, of course, Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth II goes out of her way to spend time with him, per The Sun. She also selects little presents that she leaves at the foot of George's bed when he spends the night. Another thing that bonds young George and his great-grandmother is the fact that he's growing up with a spotlight on him. As third in line to the throne, there's great expectation on his young shoulders, something Elizabeth grew up with as well.
According to OK! (via Fox News), while George may not totally understand the idea of being a monarch yet, he "understands" that he's "different from his younger brother and sister," as a royal expert explained. "After all, he gets taken away to do photoshoots with Her Majesty the Queen, so he must notice he's been singled out."
George may lead an extraordinary life as a member of the British royal family, but he's still just a normal young boy who loves to make homemade pizzas, hang out with his mom Kate Middleton and spend time in the garden, per Daily Mail. And, when it comes down to it, they may be royal, but George and his "Gan Gan" Elizabeth are family.