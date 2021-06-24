Have Kate Middleton And Prince William Told Prince George About His Future As King?

At just 7 years old, Prince George already has a lot of weight on his shoulders, as he is third in line to the British throne. After Queen Elizabeth passes the crown to his grandfather, Prince Charles, and Charles eventually does the same with Prince William, George will rule the United Kingdom one day.

Of course, right now, George isn't so much focused on international relations as he is on passing Year 3 in school. As you can probably imagine, though, the info that, through no choice of his own, he will one day be one of the most powerful and talked-about people in the world is a lot for a little kid to handle.

Princess Diana was famously committed to ensuring that William had as normal an upbringing as possible. Wills wasn't aware he would be king until he started school, and it became impractical to keep the information from him, per Express. As soon as he began school, his classmates — who were already well aware of his status — began to ask about his future and his relation to Queen Elizabeth, according to the outlet.

What about little George, though? Are Kate Middleton and William committed to providing him the same kind of normalcy as William received as a child? Here's what we know.