Expert Reveals What The Royal Children Could Be Like When They Grow Up

We know they're still just babies and everything, but that hasn't stopped us from imagining what kind of people the royal children will grow up to be. Will they take after Princess Diana and grow up to be charismatic and beloved? Will they go full Windsor in the somewhat socially awkward style of Prince Charles? Will somebody go completely rogue and get a nose ring or a tattoo or something?

According to one expert speaking to the Daily Mail, the answer to the queen's great-grandchildren's future personalities could be written in their birth dates. We're not saying it's scientific, but a glance at the children's horoscopes is certainly something to go on. Theresa Cheung, a U.K.-based astrologer and author of "The Element Encyclopedia of Birthdays," says that the day you're born can reveal accurate details about your future destiny.

Before you start calculating the kids' zodiac birth charts, here is what Cheung sees for future Lilibet and Archie (Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children), as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton's kids George, Charlotte, and Louis.