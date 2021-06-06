How Does Lilibet Diana Compare To Her Big Brother Archie And Famous Cousins?
Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter is here, royal admirers can't wait to learn all about Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor! The Duke of Sussex and the former "Suits" actress welcomed their second child, a baby girl, on Friday, June 4. The happy couple announced the news in a statement two days after the birth on their official Archewell website.
"It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world," read the statement on June 6. "Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home." Below the message on their website, the couple shared a touching personal tidbit, writing, "She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."
The royal dad and the Hollywood alum have yet to share a photo of baby Lili, but they did reveal the inspiration behind her sweet moniker. "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet," read the statement. "Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales." There's still much more to learn about little Lili, including what makes her different from her 2-year-old brother, Archie, and her royal cousins. Keep scrolling for more.
Lilibet Diana isn't the tiniest royal baby to be born
The birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's second child, Lilibet Diana, marks the 11th great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth, per Closer Weekly. But no matter how many royals are in the youngest generation, they share as many differences as similarities. When it comes to birth, Lili was born at 11:40 a.m. and weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces, as the duo announced in their statement (via Archewell).
It's interesting to see how that compares to Lili's brother, Archie Harrison, as well as her cousins like Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. As the Daily Mail reported, Lili weighed more than her older sibling. In their Instagram announcement at the time of Archie's birth on May 6, 2019, Meghan and Harry revealed he was 7 pounds, 3 ounces.
As for Prince William and Kate Middleton's kids, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their eldest child, George, on July 22, 2013, and he weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces, per History.com. Kate gave birth at 4:24 p.m., nearly 11 hours after she was first admitted to the hospital. While Charlotte was born at 8:34 a.m. on May 2, 2015, weighing 8 pounds 3 ounces, the couple's youngest son, Louis, beat them both out, arriving at 11:01 a.m. at 8 pounds, 7 ounces on April 23, 2018.