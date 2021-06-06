How Does Lilibet Diana Compare To Her Big Brother Archie And Famous Cousins?

Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter is here, royal admirers can't wait to learn all about Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor! The Duke of Sussex and the former "Suits" actress welcomed their second child, a baby girl, on Friday, June 4. The happy couple announced the news in a statement two days after the birth on their official Archewell website.

"It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world," read the statement on June 6. "Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home." Below the message on their website, the couple shared a touching personal tidbit, writing, "She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

The royal dad and the Hollywood alum have yet to share a photo of baby Lili, but they did reveal the inspiration behind her sweet moniker. "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet," read the statement. "Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales." There's still much more to learn about little Lili, including what makes her different from her 2-year-old brother, Archie, and her royal cousins. Keep scrolling for more.