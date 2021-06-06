The Special Meaning Behind The Name Meghan And Harry Gave Their Baby Girl

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have welcomed their daughter! According to an official statement from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the child was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California, not too far from the couple's home in Montecito. The newborn weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces and "both mother and child are healthy and well." The statement was shared on the Archewell website on June 6.

Meghan has already been discharged from the hospital and is said to be "settling in at home." In their March 7 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan and Harry confirmed that they were having a baby girl, and that the child would be making her debut in the summer of 2021, but they chose not to disclose an exact due date, according to CBS News. For the past several weeks, royal watchers and oddsmakers alike have been trying to predict the name that Meghan and Harry would give to their newborn, with Phillipa, after Prince Philip, and Lily, after Queen Elizabeth, at the top of many lists, according to The Sun. Now, we finally know the moniker that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose for their daughter. Read on to find out its special meaning!