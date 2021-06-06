Everything We Know About The Birth Of Meghan And Harry's Daughter

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have welcomed their second child, daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Per CNN, the Sussexes confirmed the news in a statement, via Archewell. Baby Lilibet was born at 11:40 a.m. at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and weighed 7 lbs and 11 oz at the time of her birth.

According to the official statement, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's newborn gets her first name, Lilibet, from Queen Elizabeth's nickname. Her middle name, meanwhile, is a nod to her godmother and Harry's mother.

However, people will have to wait to get a glimpse of Lilibet, as no photos accompanied the official announcement of her birth. Lilibet now becomes the eighth in line to the royal throne. She is behind her grandfather Prince Charles; uncle Prince William; William and Kate Middleton's three children; her father, Prince Harry; and her older brother, Archie, born on May 6, 2019, a year after Harry and Meghan got married. Lilibet is also the most senior royal to have been born overseas, making her a dual citizen of the U.S. and U.K., per CNN.