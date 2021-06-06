Why Fans Are Freaking Out About Lilibet Diana's Birth Date

Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced in February that they were expecting a second child, a daughter, fans have been anxiously awaiting the little one's arrival. As of June 4, the wait is over — Meghan and Harry announced their daughter's birth, and there's already plenty of speculation about her birthdate.

"It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world," Meghan and Harry said in a statement, via People. The two also offered some context into their name choice, with "Lilibet" honoring a nickname of Queen Elizabeth, and "Diana" honoring Harry's late mother, Princess Diana.

Although there are plenty of people who are hung up on Meghan and Harry's name choice, there are others who are more focused on another aspect of Lilibet Diana's debut: Her birth date. Some fans on Twitter have noticed that the infant's birth date, June 4, coincides with another important date in royal history, one that involves Princess Diana — keep reading to learn more!