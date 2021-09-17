How Do Prince William's Children Inspire Him?

Prince William has not been shy about using his voice when it comes to pressing environmental issues. But it's more than just talk — William launched the "Earthshot Prize" initiative to promote positivity around environmental discourse by awarding innovative ideas that solve crucial environmental problems.

"The Earthshot prize is really about harnessing that optimism and that urgency to find some of the world's solutions to some of the greatest environmental problems," William told the BBC in October 2020. The Duke of Cambridge added that anyone could win the award for their "brilliant innovative projects." Five awards of £1 million each will be given out each year for ten years, totaling £50 million, to reward innovative ideas to protect and restore nature, clean the earth's atmosphere, eliminate waste from the world, fix climate issues, and revive the earth's oceans. The intention behind the Earthshots award is to have "universal goals to repair our planet by 2030."

William's to-do list to solve some of the most complex environmental problems is long, and it's hard to tread forward — even with all the help — without any inspiration. Thankfully, the prince doesn't have to look too far, as his motivation lies in his three kids: Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte. The little royals have much to offer to their father to motivate him to do some good in the world. Here's more on how William's children inspire him.